Boston Red Sox 4X All-Star Player Owed $175 Million By New Team

The Boston Red Sox were sent home in the MLB playoffs about a month ago, so their offseason has already begun.

Which means it’s a good time to take a look at players who have earned long contracts after spending a considerable amount of time with the organization.

One of those players is Xander Bogaerts, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Boston, won a pair of World Series, and was a 4X All-Star with the team.

As many know, Bogaerts now plays with the San Diego Padres, but he is still owed a lot of money by the organization after signing a hefty contract.

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Looking at Xander Bogaerts’ Contract

After the 2022 season, Xander Bogaerts decided to move on from the Red Sox, and join the San Diego Padres.

Spotrac.com wrote (about his contract):

“Xander Bogaerts signed a 11 year, $280,000,000 contract with the San Diego Padres, including $5,000,000 signing bonus, $280,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $25,454,545. In 2027, Bogaerts will earn a base salary of $25,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $25,454,545.”

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald notes that Bogaerts is still owed $175 million through 2033.

In 2026, Bogaerts batted .231 with an OPS+ of 90 over 153 games with the Padres, which are below his average marks.

It’s a very large contract for San Diego to have to front the bill, and by the end of the deal, Bogaerts will be 41.

If he’s already on the offensive decline, it could be a major burden for the Padres in the coming years, and it was smart for the Red Sox to let Bogaerts walk in free agency.

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Xander Bogaerts’ Tenure with Boston Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts was a great Boston Red Sox infielder, and he played on many very talented teams throughout his 10-year stint in Boston.

He earned All-Star honors four times with Boston (2016, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Across 1264 total games played in a Red Sox uniform, he clubbed 156 home runs, 308 doubles, and drove in 683 runs.

He’s also a 5X Silver Slugger Award Winner and was once considered one of the best-hitting shortstops in MLB.

He certainly left a mark on the Red Sox franchise and is still looking to do the same with the Padres.