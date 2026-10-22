Boston Red Sox All-Star Player Still Owed $142 Million

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a fairly successful 2026 season.

They finished 87-75, which was good for third place in the AL East.

Boston also earned a playoff appearance, but was quickly eliminated by the New York Yankees.

Amid the current offseason for the Red Sox, they have several major decisions to make with players and their respective contract obligations.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at Boston Red Sox All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and how much the organization still owes him.

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Garrett Crochet’s Contract: Taking a Glance

There’s no doubt that Garrett Crochet missing several months of the 2026 campaign may have played a role in the way the Red Sox season finished.

However, that didn’t mean he was off the books for his $170 million contract.

Spotrac.com wrote (about Crochet’s contract):

“Garrett Crochet signed a 6 year, $170,000,000 contract with the Boston Red Sox, including $4,000,000 signing bonus, $170,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $28,333,333. In 2027, Crochet will earn a base salary of $28,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $28,800,000.”

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald also passed along the note that there is still $142 million left on Crochet’s contract, which makes sense because he’s only played one year under it.

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Quickly Looking at Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet endured some shoulder issues in 2026, which limited him to just six starts.

He boasted an ERA of 6.30 through those six starts, but it was clear that he didn’t look right.

Crochet is a 2X MLB All-Star starter, and one of the game’s more dominant starters when on and healthy.

In 2025, his first season with the Red Sox, Crochet posted an ERA of 2.59 over 205+ innings and also logged 255 strikeouts.

He briefly came back for the Red Sox playoff series against the Yankees, but it was his first game action in several months, so 2027 will be a strong determinant of where he’s at health-wise after the lengthy shoulder injury.