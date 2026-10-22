Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Angels’ 85-HR Slugger In Recent Pitch

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: David Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies fans, would you welcome a trade for Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto?

Recently, in a piece for FanSided.com, the Phillies were rumored to trade for Neto in a deal that would offload three players from Philadelphia’s organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Cy Young Pitcher Set for MLB Free Agency

Phillies Trade Idea Landz Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels flips his bat after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Here is the full trade package, as proposed by MLB writer Christopher Kline:

  • Phillies receive: SS Zach Neto

 

  • Angels receive: P Gage Wood, SS Bryan Rincon, INF Juan Villavicencio

Kline also writes about why the Phillies may want to trade for Neto:

“It’s not the most natural fit on paper, as Philadelphia already has Trea Turner locked at shortstop. That said, there are rumblings of Turner moving off of the six next season. Neto isn’t a great defender himself; if either moves to second base or center field, it would not be the most shocking development. The Phillies can also insulate them, hopefully, with plus defenders elsewhere. Bryson Stott has already proven himself malleable between third and second base.”

It really does beg the question of what happens to Turner if the Phillies trade for Neto, but perhaps Turner could either move to third base or center field.

In 2026, Neto batted .239 with 27 home runs, 31 doubles, and an OPS+ of 118. He’s not set to become a free agent until 2030, which is why the asking price might be high on him (if the Angels are to be open to trade offers).

Neto has 85 career home runs in four MLB seasons and has become one of the more dynamic, young infield talents who also has proven to be uber-productive in the leadoff spot.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Must Consider Signing Dodgers’ 2X World Series Champion in Free Agency

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Angels’ 85-HR Slugger In Recent Pitch

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Phillies News

More Heavy on Phillies News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x