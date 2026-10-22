Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Angels’ 85-HR Slugger In Recent Pitch

Philadelphia Phillies fans, would you welcome a trade for Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto?

Recently, in a piece for FanSided.com, the Phillies were rumored to trade for Neto in a deal that would offload three players from Philadelphia’s organization.

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Phillies Trade Idea Landz Zach Neto

Here is the full trade package, as proposed by MLB writer Christopher Kline:

Phillies receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: P Gage Wood, SS Bryan Rincon, INF Juan Villavicencio

Kline also writes about why the Phillies may want to trade for Neto:

“It’s not the most natural fit on paper, as Philadelphia already has Trea Turner locked at shortstop. That said, there are rumblings of Turner moving off of the six next season. Neto isn’t a great defender himself; if either moves to second base or center field, it would not be the most shocking development. The Phillies can also insulate them, hopefully, with plus defenders elsewhere. Bryson Stott has already proven himself malleable between third and second base.”

It really does beg the question of what happens to Turner if the Phillies trade for Neto, but perhaps Turner could either move to third base or center field.

In 2026, Neto batted .239 with 27 home runs, 31 doubles, and an OPS+ of 118. He’s not set to become a free agent until 2030, which is why the asking price might be high on him (if the Angels are to be open to trade offers).

Neto has 85 career home runs in four MLB seasons and has become one of the more dynamic, young infield talents who also has proven to be uber-productive in the leadoff spot.

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