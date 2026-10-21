Toronto Blue Jays Cy Young Pitcher Set for MLB Free Agency

Could the Toronto Blue Jays consider making a contract offer to former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray?

After a disappointing 2026 season, the Blue Jays’ biggest need is pitching, specifically durable starters who can make 30+ starts.

Well, Robbie Ray, who is set for MLB free agency, could be a possible option. Ray isn’t coming off his best season as a pro, but he was able in Toronto, posting the best season of his career.

After being traded from the San Francisco Giants to the San Diego Padres in 2026, his five-year, $115 million contract has expired, and Ray will be able to sign with any of the 30 MLB teams.

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Robbie Ray’s Tenure with the Blue Jays

Robbie Ray joined the Toronto Blue Jays halfway through the 2020 campaign after spending several years with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2020, Ray posted an ERA of 4.79 over 20.2 IP.

However, he burst onto the scene in 2021 with an incredible season.

During his Cy Young campaign, Robbie Ray boasted an ERA of 2.84 over 32 starts, 193.1 IP, with 248 strikeouts, a 6.9 pWAR, and a WHIP of 1.045.

His 2023 and 2024 seasons saw the 35-year-old miss some time with injuries, but he’s bounced back nicely in 2025 and 2026. He could be a strong value-add for Toronto, and his familiarity with the organization would also be a plus.

In 2026, Ray held an ERA of 3.59 over 30 starts between the Padres and Giants.

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Taking a Quick Look at Robbie Ray’s MLB Career

Aside from the Cy Young Award-winning performance in the 2021 season, Ray has been a very productive and durable starter throughout his career.

He’s an MLB veteran pitcher of 13 seasons, and he’s made 291 starts in that span, and has two MLB All-Star selections to show for his ability to command a big-league mound.

Across 1606.2 total IP, Robbie Ray holds a lifetime ERA of 3.90 with 1874 strikeouts.

Aside from the Toronto Blue Jays, Ray has also pitched for the Diamondbacks, Padres, Giants, Seattle Mariners, and very briefly with the Detroit Tigers.

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