Red Sox Get Notable Injury Update on Key Infielder

The Boston Red Sox turned in one of their most complete performances of the season on Wednesday, beating the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 at Fenway Park. Every starter recorded a hit. Payton Tolle pitched six shutout innings. The lineup piled up 15 hits, the most the Red Sox have managed at Fenway this season.

For a team sitting at 26-34 with a 10-20 record at home, it was the kind of night that has been far too rare in 2026.

But hours before the first pitch, something else happened on the Fenway Park field that carried its own significance. It involved a player the Red Sox have been waiting on for a while now.

Red Sox Get Notable Update

Romy Gonzalez took live batting practice at Fenway Park before Wednesday’s game against Baltimore, the most meaningful step yet in his recovery from left shoulder surgery. It was his

The Red Sox utility infielder has been building through a structured rehab progression since undergoing an arthroscopic debridement in mid-March. He played catch for the first time in early May, started swinging later that month, and graduated to taking flips shortly after.

Speaking to the Boston Herald late last month, Gonzalez described where things stood at that point in his recovery.

“I’m hoping to be back in games in a month,” Gonzalez said.

That timeline, set roughly two weeks ago, would place his potential return around late June. Wednesday’s session suggests that window remains realistic.

The Long Road to This Point

Gonzalez’s path back has been far from simple.

He originally hurt the shoulder during a late September series against the Tampa Bay Rays last year and played through the rest of the season. Across 96 games in 2025, he hit nine home runs with 53 RBIs and an .826 OPS, finishing with a .305 batting average and a .483 slugging percentage. It was the kind of breakout that established him as one of Boston’s most productive contributors before the injury limited him down the stretch.

The offseason was supposed to bring relief. By early March, Gonzalez flew to Birmingham, Alabama, to see Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, the surgeon who had repaired his right shoulder in 2023.

The procedure revealed significant inflammation. The labrum was intact. A full repair would have meant a far longer absence, potentially stretching into the fall. Instead, Dugas performed a debridement, and the recovery began in earnest.

What Gonzalez Gives Boston

Gonzalez’s value is built from his versatility across the infield, right-handed power, and the kind of matchup production that changes the way opposing managers construct their lineups.

Against left-handed pitching last season, he posted a .331 average with a .600 slugging percentage and a hard-hit rate in the 99th percentile across Major League Baseball. Those are not platoon numbers. That is genuine impact against an entire category of pitcher.

The Red Sox offense showed what it is capable of against Baltimore on Wednesday. Fifteen hits, contributions from every spot in the lineup, the first real exhale at Fenway in weeks. Adding Gonzalez to that mix gives interim manager Chad Tracy another option he has not had all season.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Live batting practice is not a rehab start. It is not a date circled on the calendar. But it is the closest thing to real baseball Gonzalez has experienced since March, and reaching it on schedule matters.

The shoulder responded to throwing. It responded to swinging. Now it has responded to live pitching.

Late June is the target. Wednesday was another step toward it.