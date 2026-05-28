Boston Red Sox Make Garrett Whitlock Announcement Before Braves Game

The Boston Red Sox are facing the Atlanta Braves in a rubber match on Thursday afternoon. Boston is facing old friend Chris Sale, who gets the start for Atlanta. The Red Sox won Wednesday evening’s contest 8-0 in a strong offensive showing.

Before the series finale, the Red Sox made a pair of roster moves, one of which includes reliever Garrett Whitlock.

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Garrett Whitlock Heads to Injured List with Knee Problem

According to multiple reports, including the Red Sox team announcement, Garrett Whitlock is heading to the Injured List with left knee inflammation. It’s a 15-day stint for Whitlock, but it’s retroactive to May 25. Tyler Samaniego has been recalled to take his place on the roster.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on May 28):

“The injury is also frustrating due to the way it happened. The Sox and Twins were playing through some rain on Sunday and Whitlock slipped on a wet mound, causing some knee soreness. It seems Whitlock and the club spent the past few days monitoring the knee before deciding to put him on the shelf. Since he hasn’t pitched since then, they have backdated the IL placement by the three-day maximum. If Whitlock’s knee feels better quickly, he could be back in less than two weeks.”

Best case scenario for the Red Sox would be how McDonald outlines it, no longer than a two-week stint for Whitlock, who has been a durable reliever for Boston over the past two seasons.

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Garrett Whitlock This Season…

Garrett Whitlock has an ERA of 3.20 this season over 20 appearances and 19.2 innings.

In 72 innings last season, Whitlock posted an ERA of 2.25 with 91 strikeouts. He holds a career K/9 mark of 9.9.

In his six-year MLB career (all with the Red Sox), Whitlock has a pitching record of 28-15 with a pWAR of 8.1 over 333.1 innings.

Over arms will have to step up for the Red Sox in the absence of Garrett Whitlock, including Tyler Samaniego, who is filling the last spot in the bullpen.

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