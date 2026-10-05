Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Announces Major Career News

According to reports by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Boston Red Sox legend, World Series Champion, and All-Star slugger Manny Ramirez is looking to get an MLB hitting coaching job.

@JonHeyman wrote:

“Manny Ramirez is seeking a hitting coach job in MLB, agent Hector Zepeda said. Ramirez, who hit 555 HRs and batted .312, last worked as a player/coach for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia in 2020-21. He’s so determined to get back in the game he’s willing to go to the minors.”

Perhaps the Boston Red Sox will inquire about bringing him into their organization to help develop some of their young hitters.

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Manny Ramirez Looking to Get Hitting Coaching Job in MLB

Manny Ramirez is in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame after spending eight seasons with the organization from 2001 to 2008.

From 1998 to 2005, there is an argument to be made that Ramirez was the best power hitter in all of Major League Baseball, and he helped lead the Red Sox to 2 World Series titles (2004, 2007).

Now, Ramirez is ready for the next venture in his life, and it’s fair to assume he will garner a lot of attention in the coaching carousel, especially from teams he played for in his career.

Aside from the Red Sox, Ramirez also played for Cleveland (then Indians), the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays.

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Taking a Quick Look at Manny Ramirez’s MLB Career In Full

Manny Ramirez made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 1993, and that’s where he spent the first eight seasons of his career before joining the Red Sox prior to the 2001 season.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2008 season, and Manny spent three seasons with LA before being traded again to the Chicago White Sox.

Ramirez retired with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011.

Across 19 big-league seasons, Ramirez posted an OPS+ of 154 with 555 home runs, 547 doubles, 2574 hits, 1831 RBI, and a bWAR of 69.3

Some of his career accolades include: 12-time All-Star (8X with Red Sox), 9X Silver Slugger, World Series MVP, and batting title in 2o02.

Manny Ramirez’s 165 RBI in the 1999 season ranks 14th all-time in MLB for runs batted in a single season.

It will be very interesting to see what’s next for Manny and what organization will want him on their staff.

He would be a sure-fire Hall of Famer, but Ramirez played in the steroid ERA, which he indulged in personally. He tested positive for PEDs in 2009 and received a 50-game suspension, followed by a 100-game suspension in 2011 for another violation, which left a stain on his stellar career.