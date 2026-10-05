Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign All-Star Outfielder in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies will likely be very active in MLB free agency this offseason, especially after a disappointing 2026 season has fans and analysts calling for the Phillies’ front office to make moves on the external market.

One player who the Phillies may consider signing is All-Star outfielder Ian Happ, who is set to hit the open market and could be a top option for Philadelphia, which could use an upgrade in the outfield if Bryce Harper continues to be the full-time first baseman.

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Phillies Predicted to Sign Ian Happ

In a recent rumors piece for BleacherReport.com, writer Erik Beaston floats the idea of Ian Happ signing with the Philadelphia Phillies:

“A player who saw his stats diminished exponentially in 2026 (.218/.326/.412), it will be interesting to see which teams take a shot on him assuming they are getting the Happ of two seasons ago, with the defensive skill set they are missing in the outfield. If the Phillies fail to land someone like Suzuki, they would be a solid landing spot for Happ.”