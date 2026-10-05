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Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign All-Star Outfielder in Free Agency

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Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 5: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs runs out a two-run single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 5, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will likely be very active in MLB free agency this offseason, especially after a disappointing 2026 season has fans and analysts calling for the Phillies’ front office to make moves on the external market.

One player who the Phillies may consider signing is All-Star outfielder Ian Happ, who is set to hit the open market and could be a top option for Philadelphia, which could use an upgrade in the outfield if Bryce Harper continues to be the full-time first baseman.

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Phillies Predicted to Sign Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after a solo home run during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 18, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

In a recent rumors piece for BleacherReport.com, writer Erik Beaston floats the idea of Ian Happ signing with the Philadelphia Phillies:

“A player who saw his stats diminished exponentially in 2026 (.218/.326/.412), it will be interesting to see which teams take a shot on him assuming they are getting the Happ of two seasons ago, with the defensive skill set they are missing in the outfield. If the Phillies fail to land someone like Suzuki, they would be a solid landing spot for Happ.”

“Prediction: Happ leaves Chicago, signs with a contender like Philly”

Perhaps the real prediction from this excerpt is saying the Phillies are a ‘contender’, which they have failed to show in the past few seasons.

However, adding a proven, durable, and veteran bat like Happ could actually be a smart move for the Phillies, even if he did have a down season in 2026.

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Should the Phillies Sign Ian Happ?

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs singles during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ian Happ is a former MLB All-Star (2022), and he’s spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs.

The switch-hitting outfielder has played 10 MLB seasons and carries a lifetime batting average of .243 with 197 home runs, 625 RBI, and an OPS+ of 114.

He would be a solid addition to the Phillies outfield, but as Beaston noted, he did have a down offensive season in 2026 compared to his standard, which means the Phillies would be running a risk, but again, if they can’t win the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes, Happ might be a good fall back option.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign All-Star Outfielder in Free Agency

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