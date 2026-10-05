Los Angeles Dodgers Recently Traded Player Thriving with New MLB Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most active teams in terms of player transactions across MLB, and considering the nature of how certain players turn out, any given front office is going to make its fair share of mistakes.

Back in 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to trade away Miguel Vargas, who is thriving with the Chicago White Sox since LA’s front office decided to part ways with the Cuban slugger.

Miguel Vargas made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2022 and was traded to the White Sox for reliever Michael Kopech.

While Kopech did aid in the Dodgers’ World Series efforts in 2024, he has hardly pitched with the team since, and Miguel Vargas has emerged as one of the best young infielders in the American League.

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Miguel Vargas Thriving Since Being Traded by LA

During his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miguel Vargas did struggle pretty mightily, so it makes sense why they decided to move on from him, but Vargas has clearly taken that personally.

MLB.com’s Scott Merkin wrote (about the Vargas trade):

“The White Sox acquired infielder Miguel Vargas, Minor League infielders Alexander Albertus, Jeral Perez and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Dodgers. White Sox right-handed starter Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham moved to the Cardinals with cash considerations and closer Michael Kopech went to the Dodgers to close out the White Sox portion of the deal.”

In 339 games with the Chicago White Sox, Vargas has a bWAR of 6.2 with 51 home runs and an OPS+ of 107.

With the Dodgers, across 129 games played, Vargas’s bWAR was 0.0 with just 11 home runs and an OPS+ of 80.

In 2026, Vargas was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and now he’s leading the White Sox to postseason success.

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Quickly Looking at Vargas’ Full MLB Career

Again, when Miguel Vargas first entered MLB, he struggled at the plate, but he’s clearly unlocked something with his swing since joining the White Sox.

Overall, he’s played in 468 games across five seasons.

In 1601 total ABs, he’s batting .221 with an OPS+ of 101.

2026 is the clear breakout year for Vargas, as he clubbed 33 home runs over 154 games en route to a 5.4 bWAR.

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