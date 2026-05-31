Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision Ahead of Guardians Game

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to leave Cleveland with a series win on Sunday. After beating the Cleveland Guardians 9-1 on Saturday, Boston enters the finale looking to build on a strong performance from its bats.

The Red Sox are 24-33, but Saturday offered a needed lift. Sonny Gray gave Boston six strong innings, the offense pulled away late, and a six-run ninth turned the game into a blowout.

Now the Red Sox will try to finish the job with a slightly different lineup.

Red Sox Make Yoshida Decision

Masataka Yoshida is back in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale.

The Red Sox listed Yoshida as the designated hitter against Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee. Jarren Duran is leading off in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela is in center, and Wilyer Abreu is in right.

Mickey Gasper starts at first base with Willson Contreras getting a rare day off. The rest of the infield includes Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base, Marcelo Mayer at shortstop, and Caleb Durbin at third base. Carlos Narváez is catching.

Yoshida gets the start at DH after missing out on the starting lineup yesterday. Ranger Suarez is on the mound for Boston.

Yoshida’s Clearest Path Is at DH

Yoshida’s role has not always been straightforward, and that has more to do with Boston’s roster shape than one Sunday decision.

The Red Sox have an outfield logjam. Duran, Rafaela, Abreu, and Roman Anthony all factor into that mix with Yoshida. That makes the defensive fit harder to sort through.

The cleanest path is DH, as it has been this season.

Yoshida entered spring training acknowledging that his first few seasons with the Red Sox had not gone exactly as expected. Injuries, roster fit, and the outfield crowd have all shaped how often he has been used. But the reason he still matters is the bat.

Red Sox Look to Take Series in Cleveland

The series is there for Boston. The Red Sox dropped the opener 4-3 on Friday despite seven scoreless innings from Brayan Bello in bulk relief. They answered Saturday with a 9-1 win, helped by Gray’s strong start and a late offensive breakout.

Now Ranger Suárez gets the ball in the finale.

Bibee will start for Cleveland. He enters at 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and is still looking for his first win of the season. His last outing was a rough one, as he allowed five home runs in three innings against the Nationals.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox are still trying to create some rhythm.

Saturday gave them a needed response after another frustrating stretch, but one win does not change the larger picture. Boston still needs cleaner starts, steadier offense, and more consistency from a lineup that has shifted often.

Sunday gives them another chance to stack something.

For a team still looking for traction, that matters.