Boston Red Sox Announce Personal Ranger Suárez News During Marlins Series

The Boston Red Sox are rolling once again!

After taking the first two games of their series with the Miami Marlins, the Red Sox have won five games in a row and are currently 73-59. Boston sits five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East with about a month left to go in the regular season, but the Sox are firmly in the AL Wild Card picture.

During the Marlins series, the Red Sox made a personal Ranger Suárez announcement.

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It’s Ranger Suárez’s Birthday on Wednesday!

On Wednesdaym August 26, Ranger Suárez turned 31 years old.

He’s currently playing in his first season with the Boston Red Sox after signing a five-year, $140 million contract. He’s quietly been a very solid starter for Boston and has filled the void of Garrett Crochet’s injury very nicely.

The Red Sox X account announced the news:

Here are some of the reactions to the birthday announcement:

@MakeBostonRed wrote: “happy birthday, Mr. Rager! may your day have more Ks than candles and fewer walks than your opponents. celebrate, then shut the door on the ninth.”

@HernandoDiazC wrote: El guachimán de Carora. (The watchman of Carora).

Ranger Suárez was born in Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela.

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Looking at Ranger Suárez’s MLB Career/Tenure with the Red Sox

After signing a five-year extension, Ranger Suarez has been very solid for the Red Sox in his first season in the organization.

He has a 3.35 ERA over 23 starts and 118.1 IP this season. Suarez has also added a WHIP of 1.200 with 117 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 122 in 2026.

Before joining the Red Sox, he played the first eight seasons of his career with the Phillies.

He carries an ERA of 3.37 across 142 starts and 880.1 IP in his MLB career. He’s a two-time All-Star and was named to the ASG last month as a Red Sox pitcher.

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