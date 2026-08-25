Los Angeles Dodgers Get Shohei Ohtani Injury Update During Braves Series

As the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in a new series this week, a relevant Shohei Ohtani announcement has been revealed regarding his biceps injury and his status on the mound.

This series with the Braves is a big one for LA, as they try to create separation from the Braves in the standings and get closer to catching the Milwaukee Brewers for the top overall seed in the league.

However, according to the recent update, it sounds like Shohei Ohtani could be close to a return to the mound.

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New Shohei Ohtani Update is Promising for Pitching Return

The most recent Shohei Ohtani update is promising for his return to pitching.

Dodgers reporter Jack Harris wrote via X.com (on 8/25):

“Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will either throw a bullpen or live BP session tomorrow After that, the hope is that he’ll be ready to return to game action as a pitcher Sunday in Detroit is a possibility, depending on how Ohtani feels.”

This is a very positive report for LA, as Shohei has been very adamant about his return to the mound.

It’s also been noted that since Ohtani is the team’s DH, he will not be rehabbing, but instead will jump right into MLB action by being stretched out progressively.

Shohei Ohtani has been shut down from pitching since right before the All-Star break.

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Taking a Look at Shohei Ohtani’s Stats This Season

Let’s take a quick look at Shohei Ohtani this season as both a hitter and a pitcher.

On the mound this season, Ohtani has an ERA of 1.79 over 14 starts with 95 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 228.

As a hitter, Ohtani is batting .288 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, nine stolen bases, 24 doubles, 85 runs, and 134 hits as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter.

When Ohtani returns to the mound, LA’s rotation projects as one of the best of all time.

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