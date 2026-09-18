Red Sox Star Projected to Receive $75 Million Contract Offer

The Boston Red Sox are expected to have to pay up to keep a star pitcher beyond 2026. At the moment, Sonny Gray’s future in Beantown is very much in the air. The three-time All-Star is currently in his final year under contract. The two sides do, however, have a $30 million mutual option to extend his stay in Boston another year.

Despite this substantial salary, Gray would likely receive more money in the long term if he hit free agency. It was previously pointed out that the star would receive $10 million from the Red Sox if he declined the option. He could very well opt to collect the $10 million and then look for a lucrative multi-year deal elsewhere. If so, just how much money could the ace get in the winter?

Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo believes Gray could receive at least $75 million in the open market. “As a free agent, Gray’s renaissance season may position him to receive a lucrative deal that some in the industry expect to match or exceed the three-year, $75 million deal the Rangers gave to Nathan Eovaldi two winters ago,” writes Cotillo.

As the beat writer alludes to, Gray is experiencing a stellar campaign in his first season with the Boston Red Sox. The starter currently leads the American League with 17 wins and has posted a minuscule 2.82 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Boston previously acquired the veteran in an offseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston Red Sox Hopeful Sonny Gray Returns to Team in 2027

While Gray could very well become a free agent, he has also recently admitted he is willing to return to the Boston Red Sox in 2027. As Cotillo reported, the pitcher claimed he was “definitely” open to signing an extension with the club. Craig Breslow, Boston’s president of baseball operations, will surely be looking to extend the star’s stay.

There is, however, a major wild card in all of this. Gray has recently hinted that he could very well retire soon. During a recent interview with The Boston Globe, the ace claimed that he would “be done in a heartbeat” if his family asked him to step away from the game.

Assuming the Boston Red Sox pitcher returns for his 15th MLB season and declines the mutual option, he should be positioned well in free agency, though. The upcoming starting pitching free agent class is not exactly super strong. Tarik Skubal is there, but Kevin Gausman and Freddy Peralta have seemingly hurt their values recently.

Boston Needs Star to Lead Team During Playoffs

For now, the Boston Red Sox will head towards the playoffs with Gray leading the way. Boston is currently in the fifth spot in the American League postseason standings. At the moment, they are projected to play against their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees, in the first round of the playoffs.

The veteran is likely to be the Boston Red Sox’s top starting pitcher during the upcoming postseason. The star leads the team’s rotation in wins, starts, innings, WAR, and ERA. He most recently allowed just three earned runs in six and a third innings during Boston’s victory on September 17.