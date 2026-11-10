Boston Red Sox Trade Prediction Nets 3X MLB All-Star from NL Club

The MLB GM meetings are officially underway in Las Vegas this week, and there is an expectation that there will be lots of trade chatter transpiring among top league executives.

One of the top trade candidates in Major League Baseball is three-time All-Star infielder Ketel Marte, and these GM meetings could be the kickstart to his potential move.

If Marte is truly available, the Boston Red Sox and Craig Breslow should be among the most aggressive teams in pursuing him, especially given the Red Sox’s need for middle infield help.

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Ketel Marte Already Being Rumored to Red Sox

Per MLBTradeRumors.com’s Anthony Franco, the Red Sox stand out as a ‘best trade fit’ for Ketel Marte:

“While Boston’s offense is solid on paper, they folded down the stretch. The Red Sox only scored 71 runs in September, 18 fewer than any other team. They couldn’t generate anything against the Yankees in the Wild Card Series, only scoring two runs (both on solo homers) in as many games.”

Per FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman, the Red Sox ranked third in MLB as a top suitor for Ketel Marte:

“The Boston Red Sox were the team most linked to Marte last offseason, and with how their roster looks right now, there’s no reason for them to not be in on him again this winter. Boston’s outfield is dynamic and deep, and the same can be said about the Red Sox’s pitching staff, but their middle infield isn’t great. In an ideal world, Boston would acquire a shortstop, and Marte is not that, but his bat would be such a welcome addition.”

The main idea behind the Red Sox potentially trading for Ketel Marte is simple: the team needs more power in their lineup after recording the fifth-least amount of home runs in baseball last season.

Marte would certainly help with that power outage, as he’s clubbed 86 home runs since the start of 2024. In 2026, Marte hit 22 home runs and added another 31 doubles, making him one of the best hitters at a middle infield spot in the sport.

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Taking a Quick Look at Ketel Marte Right Now…

The thing about Ketel Marte is he may come with some ‘drama baggage’, and he’s also tied to a six-year, $105 million contract, which runs through 2030.

Marte is a 12-year MLB veteran who carries a lifetime OPS+ of 120.

After coming up with the Seattle Mariners, Marte has spent the last 10 seasons in Arizona, but there’s clearly a rift between Marte and the Diamondbacks organization, which is the main reason for the influx of trade speculation.