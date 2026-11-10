MLB World Reacts to Mets’ Carson Benge News Amid NL ROTY Decision

The American and National League Rookie of the Year Awards were revealed on Monday evening (11/9).

In the AL, it was Kevin McGonigle, which largely came with no pushback on who the winner should be.

However, when the Reds’ Sal Stewart was announced as the NL Rookie of the Year, there was certainly some outcry from the baseball community over the decision, and maybe ‘baseball savants’ believe that New York Mets rookie Carson Benge should have won the illustrious award.

There is certainly a case to be made for Benge.

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Carson Benge Snubbed from NL Rookie of the Year?

Carson Benge certainly had a very solid season for the New York Mets in 2026.

The 23-year-old outfielder played in 156 games for the Mets, and along the way, he batted .282 with an OPS+ of 118 (higher than Stewart), 20 home runs, 20 RBI, a BWAR of 4.3, and 65 RBI.

Sal Stewart definitely clears in the home runs and RBI department, but that’s really it.

@BaseballWRLD_ on X.com wrote: “Sal Stewart vs. Carson Benge: Better hitter: Carson Benge Better baserunner: Carson Benge Better defender: Carson Benge More valuable position played: Carson Benge NL Rookie of the Year Winner: Sal Stewart”

So, New York Mets (and baseball) fans, let me know if you think Carson Benge got snubbed from winning this award? The BBWAA writers have clearly already made their decision, but it’s certainly caused some discourse on social media.

@TJStats: “Is Sal Stewart a better hitter than Carson Benge? No. Is he a better defender? No. Is he a better baserunner? Also No. The voters missed on this one”

In other Mets ROTY news, Nolan McLean finished fourth in the rankings, and AJ Ewing finished ninth.

@RyanGarciaMLB wrote (and expressed his displeasure with the decision): “The NL Rookie of the Year decision is perhaps the worst I’ve seen in the last decade”

https://twitter.com/SNY_Mets/status/2119957150302646478