Hi, Subscriber

MLB World Reacts to Mets’ Carson Benge News Amid NL ROTY Decision

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Mets v Washington Nationals
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets reacts in the dugout during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The American and National League Rookie of the Year Awards were revealed on Monday evening (11/9).

In the AL, it was Kevin McGonigle, which largely came with no pushback on who the winner should be.

However, when the Reds’ Sal Stewart was announced as the NL Rookie of the Year, there was certainly some outcry from the baseball community over the decision, and maybe ‘baseball savants’ believe that New York Mets rookie Carson Benge should have won the illustrious award.

There is certainly a case to be made for Benge.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Suddenly Sign 24-Year-Old Pitcher Amid MLB Free Agency

Carson Benge Snubbed from NL Rookie of the Year?

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during their game at Citi Field on September 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Carson Benge certainly had a very solid season for the New York Mets in 2026.

The 23-year-old outfielder played in 156 games for the Mets, and along the way, he batted .282 with an OPS+ of 118 (higher than Stewart), 20 home runs, 20 RBI, a BWAR of 4.3, and 65 RBI.

Sal Stewart definitely clears in the home runs and RBI department, but that’s really it.

@BaseballWRLD_ on X.com wrote: “Sal Stewart vs. Carson Benge: Better hitter: Carson Benge Better baserunner: Carson Benge Better defender: Carson Benge More valuable position played: Carson Benge NL Rookie of the Year Winner: Sal Stewart”

So, New York Mets (and baseball) fans, let me know if you think Carson Benge got snubbed from winning this award? The BBWAA writers have clearly already made their decision, but it’s certainly caused some discourse on social media.

@TJStats: “Is Sal Stewart a better hitter than Carson Benge? No. Is he a better defender? No. Is he a better baserunner? Also No. The voters missed on this one”
In other Mets ROTY news, Nolan McLean finished fourth in the rankings, and AJ Ewing finished ninth.
@RyanGarciaMLB wrote (and expressed his displeasure with the decision): “The NL Rookie of the Year decision is perhaps the worst I’ve seen in the last decade”
https://twitter.com/SNY_Mets/status/2119957150302646478
@Jolly_Olive: “Carson Benge becomes the only the 2nd rookie in the past nearly 40 years to go 20-20 with 4.0 WAR and NOT win Rookie of the Year”

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

MLB World Reacts to Mets’ Carson Benge News Amid NL ROTY Decision

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Mets News

More Heavy on Mets News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x