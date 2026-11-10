Toronto Blue Jays Named Best Trade Fit for $105 Million Infielder

As Major League Baseball’s hot stove season progresses, expect the Toronto Blue Jays to be very active in player transactions and perhaps notable trades.

One of the biggest items of need for the Blue Jays is middle infield help. One player that is expected to garner a lot of trade conversations this offseason is Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte.

Recently, courtesy of MLBTradeRumors.com, the Blue Jays were named as a best trade fit for Marte.

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Would Ketel Marte Be a Good Fit in Toronto?

It may not necessarily be a contract that the Toronto Blue Jays want to take on, but the Jays’ front office certainly isn’t frivolous, and Marte’s six-year, $105 million deal is set to run out at the end of the 2030 season. Andres Gimenez is already tied to a pretty rough contract, but Toronto also may be desperate to add impactful offensive players after a wildly disappointing 2026 campaign.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about the Blue Jays being a best fit for Ketel Marte):

“Toronto was the lowest scoring team in MLB in 2026. The middle infield (mostly Andrés Giménez and Ernie Clement) was a big part of that. Only three teams — the Rays, Braves and Cardinals — had a lower OPS from their middle infielders. Clement’s bat wilted in the second half, and he might be better suited for a utility role or a change of scenery trade.”

In 2026, Marte batted .249 over 562 at-bats, with 22 home runs, 78 runs scored, 76 RBI, and an OPS+ of 107.

Marte is a three-time All-Star, and as Franco notes, Clement may need a change of scenery; the same can be said about Marte.

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Should the Blue Jays Trade for Ketel Marte?

Toronto Blue Jays fans, let me know in the comments if you would be open to trading Ketel Marte.

There is clearly a rift between him and the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a breakup could be in store this offseason.

If that’s the case, there would likely be a handful of suitors trying to land the power-hitting slugger who can produce from both sides of the plate. That’s a very attractive/desireable addition to any club, if you can just look past the potential ‘baggage’ that comes with Marte’s service.

Other ‘best fits’, as noted by MLBTR’s Franco, include the Orioles, Mets, and Red Sox.

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