Boston Red Sox Urged to Trade MLB All-Star to Diamondbacks After Recent String of Success

The Boston Red Sox have played a lot better as of late, but they still remain in last place in the American League East. It’s a very tough division in MLB, and now that the MLB trade deadline is just over two months away, it’s time for teams across the league (especially the Red Sox) to assess what they have, and what the deadline plan will be.

For Boston, there have been several reports that indicate the Red Sox are looking for right-handed infield help. Could this need make a player like Jarren Duran expendable to get a deal done? A recent MLB mock trade proposal by FanSided.com’s Chris Landers sends Jarren Duran to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-player deal.

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Red Sox-Diamondbacks Trade Pitch Offloads Jarren Duran

Look, Jarren Duran’s name has been floating in trade rumors for about a year now, and it still remains what the Red Sox will do with him, but Duran is starting to hit the ball a lot better than at the beginning of the season, so now could be the perfect time to move on, according to Landers:

“Is this the sort of Duran return Red Sox fans envisioned? Almost certainly not. Then again, Duran’s value isn’t what it was at this time last year, and it’s surprisingly difficult to find a clean fit as a trade suitor: the Royals have fallen apart; the Astros have even less to offer than Arizona; the Phillies don’t need another guy who can’t hit lefties. An intriguing young MLB bat, a rising infield prospect and another arm for this pitching development machine is nothing to sneeze at.”

In the hypothetical deal, the MLB writer proposes that the Diamondbacks send the Red Sox infielder/outfielder Jordan Lawlar and prospects Kayson Cunningham and Mitch Bratt.

Jarren Duran was an MLB All-Star in 2024 after a stellar campaign, and while his numbers have dipped a little bit since then, Duran can be an extra-base hit machine when right, and the Diamondbacks would certainly benefit from having him in their outfield.

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What Will the Red Sox Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?

The Red Sox, as noted, are not exactly where they want to be in the MLB standings, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will head towards selling.

However, trading away Jarren Duran might not exactly be “selling” either, as Boston could get a good return package (and perhaps even a strong right-handed hitter) in exchange for Duran if they find the right suitor.

Boston is 25-33 this season.

Jarren Duran is batting .219 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and 47 hits this season.

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