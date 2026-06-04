Red Sox’s Brayan Bello Gets Honest About Struggles Following Poor Start vs. Orioles

The 2026 season has been a weird one for Boston Red Sox’s starter Brayan Bello. The right-hander suffered another brutal start against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering eight runs in five innings. The Red Sox trailed 6-0 before geting to swing the bats.

The poor start against the Orioles continued a disturbing trend for Bello. This game marked his eighth start of the year. In those games, the right-hander has allowed 40 runs (38 earned) over 35.2 innings.

Bello was asked about his struggles as a starter following the game as part of NESN’s postgame coverage (H/T Tyler Milliken of the “Section 10” podcast for full video).

To combat Bello’s issues as a starter, the Red Sox have deployed an opener ahead of him. The results have been the complete opposite, as Bello has a 0.71 ERA across 25.1 innings in relief. He’s averaging more than six innings per relief appearance.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Bello through interpreter Carlos Villoria. “I think I have the same mentality whether I’m starting or relieving.”

Bryan Bello Speaks About 2026 Struggles

Despite fielding trade calls on Brayan Bello, the Red Sox held onto the 26-year-old starter throughout the offseason. Boston felt like he would play a big role in their rotation, although the results haven’t been there.

Bello was asked about the up-and-down nature of his 2026 season altogether.

“Obviously, a little bit difficult. I work hard between starts, but the results are not there. It’s taken its toll, but as I always say, there’s a new day tomorrow.”

What’s worked against Bello has been his inability to handle left-handed hitters for much of the 2026 season. Lefties have crushed him to the tune of a .323/.384/.554 slash on the season.

As a starting pitcher, that’s a serious problem. Opposing managers load their lineup with left-handed bats to create favorable matchups early in the game. Only once has Bello pitched past the fifth inning in eight starts, which was against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 12.

The Red Sox certainly hope Bello’s struggles can be fixed before considering a more drastic move. The right-hander pushed back against further questions about possibly being demoted to the bullpen or Triple-A.

“I’ve always been a starter, I’ve been successful as a starter.

“I’m just having a bad season, that’s it. It’s not whether I’m a starter or I’m a reliever. I know I can turn it around, I always have, and I think I will.”

Why the Red Sox Have Abandoned the Opener Strategy

In the four turns in which the Red Sox have deployed an opener, they’ve turned to left-handers. Jovani Moran has pitched three times and Tyler Samaniego once.

Following another poor start, the Red Sox will have to reconsider the strategy. Of course, that’s easier said than done, as teams don’t build their roster around that. Interim manager Chad Tracy explained why they gave Bello another start, citing that the opener has surrendered runs in three of those four appearances.

Boston currently fields one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking 25th in wRC+ (93) and 24th in runs scored per game (4.02). An early deficit adds pressure to this lineup, regardless of which pitcher puts them there.

The reality for the Red Sox is that they need to get more from Bello’s spot in the rotation. They are 2-10 when he appears in a game this season, regardless of how well he pitches on the mound. At the end of the day, the only thing that truly matters is wins and losses. And the Red Sox aren’t winning when Bello pitches.

Should the right-hander’s struggles persist, they could option him to Triple-A Worcester to work on addressing his struggles against left-handed hitters. Bello has three years of service time entering the season and two options remaining. They could turn to left-hander Jake Bennett as a possible replacement in the meantime.