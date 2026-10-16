Brewers’ Star Grew Up As Lifelong Red Sox Fan

Sal Frelick just feels like a Milwaukee Brewers ballplayer.

He’s listed on his Baseball Reference page as 5-foot-9, but that feels quite generous. He has the vibe of a slap hitter, a grinder, a player who has been doubted many steps along the way.

But there were always believers who could see what Frelick could do. Those believers were in the Boston area.

Frelick grew up as a fan of the Red Sox, because he lived so close, and now he’s going to the World Series with a different team, the Brewers.

The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, completing the sweep on Thursday night, knocking out the back-to-back World Series champs in four consecutive games.

Frelick will be there in the Fall Classic, probably in the starting lineup, representing New England.

Where is Sal Frelick From?

Frelick was born in the Boston area and he attended Lexington High School.

Yeah, for those not from the area — that Lexington, the famous Revolutionary War locale.

Frelick didn’t have to go far to continue his career in college. He attended Boston College, which is technically in Chestnut Hill, and was a total star for the Eagles.

The Brewers liked him enough to take him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. His size may have been noticeable, but it wasn’t enough to prevent him from being a first-round pick. Frelick was that good.

He rose through the minor leagues and has now completed four MLB seasons with Milwaukee.

The 2025 campaign was his best. In 142 games, Frelick hit .288 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 19 steals and a .756 OPS.

He had already brought home a Gold Glove for his play in right field in 2024.

This season, Frelick struggled as he battled injuries, finishing the year with just a .230 average and .614 OPS.

He is 3-for-15 so far in the playoffs with two RBI, two stolen bases and four walks compared to three strikeouts.

He’s not the biggest name in Milwaukee’s lineup, but Frelick is key to what the Brewers do.

Could Red Sox Have Had Sal Frelick?

In concept, yes, the Red Sox could’ve had Sal Frelick.

They picked No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. In that spot, they chose Marcelo Mayer.

Boston surely would’ve had a good read on Frelick as he played at Boston College, and it would’ve been bold for them to take a small outfielder that high in the draft.

Mayer hasn’t worked out yet, although he did have a higher prospect status at one point than Frelick — and Boston has since traded Mayer to the San Francisco Giants.

Once the Brewers drafted Frelick, though, they moved him at a solid pace through the ladders of their organization, clearly ready for him to reach the majors and start for them.

It’s fair that the Red Sox weren’t bold enough to pick him fourth in 2021. Frelick has made the Brewers look good for making him a first-rounder despite his stature.