Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Drops Honest Roman Anthony Quote After Loss to Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 9-0 to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed star designated hitter Roman Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning due to an injury.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Chad Tracy said he isn’t sure if Roman Anthony will play tomorrow.

“We’ll have to see what tomorrow brings,” he said.

Chad Tracy said he isn’t sure if Roman Anthony will play tomorrow. “We’ll have to see what tomorrow brings,” he said. https://t.co/MkBoWPPCqb — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 30, 2026

After Tuesday’s loss, Red Sox third baseman made an honest statement on Anthony.

Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Makes Honest Roman Anthony Statement After Loss to Yankees

From the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey on X: Caleb Durbin on Roman Anthony: “Roman’s a big part of this team. That goes without saying. At this point of the year, it’s next man up. Obviously we want him in there, but throughout the whole year we’ve had guys step up. Now is going to be no different.”

Anthony went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving Tuesday’s game.

Durbin went 0-for-3.

Looking at Roman Anthony

Anthony hit .229/.353/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games this year before landing on the IL with a right wrist sprain and a partial tear of a tendon connected to his ring finger.

The Red Sox activated Anthony from the IL on Aug. 30. He slashed .262/.321/.476 with four home runs and 10 RBI over 25 games after returning from the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

He played for Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Anthony went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI in the tournament.

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 on Tuesday.

Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.