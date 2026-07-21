Red Sox Get ‘Cautious’ Update on Roman Anthony Injury

It’s an odd situation for the Boston Red Sox and the team’s fans these days, because on one hand, the season got underway with World Series expectations and now, as we move into late July, those expectations still appear relevant. But that’s mostly because of a stretch of 14 straight wins and 19 wins out of 21 games that has vaulted Boston back into the playoff mix in a very weak American League. And the players who are leading the charge are not the ones most expected to starring at this time–top stars Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet were barely around for a month, after all.

Anthony’s injury has been frustrating because, in the wake of damaging ligaments in his hand and finger on a checked swing on May 4, there was some hope that he would be back relatively soon. He had a splint on his hand, and when it was removed in mid-May, there was optimism that he’d be back on the field shortly.

Then he tried taking some swings off a tee, and there was still pain. A couple of weeks later, he tried again. Pain again. And now, as we enter the 12th week since Anthony suffered the injury, the Red Sox star has not gotten any better.

Roman Anthony Still Feeling ‘Discomfort’

That was revealed by beat reporter Alex Speier on the NESN broadcast on Monday evening, as the Red Sox were pulling off their 14th straight win in dramatic fashion over the Orioles. Time has passed, Anthony has not been swinging but the pain is still there.

Asked about Red Sox’s approach to the Anthony injury now, Speier said, “It’s very fair to ask and it is very hard to answer. As of (Sunday) he was still not swinging a bat, and there’s still discomfort there. The standard that the team is now setting for him to be able to resume swinging a bat is pain-free.

“It’s ligament damage. It’s not a matter of soreness or a bruise or a contusion. So I am not sure whether or not it’s still, at 11 weeks out from the point of that check swing, in a danger zone where you would risk re-tearing the ligament in that ring finger/wrist area, but it is enough that they want to be cautious.”

Red Sox Need More Offensive Pop

Though the pitching has been outstanding during the past month, the Red Sox clearly need more pop in their offense. A home run in the eighth by Chad Durbin on Monday proved to be the game-winner, but power has not been this team’s calling card–they are 28th in baseball with 95 home runs. The hope is that Anthony can get back and get up to speed quickly to help boost the lineup down the stretch.

The Red Sox also are hoping for clarity on Anthony soon as the MLB trade deadline approaches, on August 3. Boston is in position to make a trade for a big bat, but whether that happens in the next two weeks, given the timidity the front office has shown at past deadlines, is debatable.

Roman Anthony & Red Sox Trade Deadline Plans

Red Sox president Craig Breslow addressed the question on Sunday (via MassLive): “I think it’s complicated in that there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty even with our own personnel, and every day that goes by, we’re getting a little bit more information about not just who we are and what we’re capable of, but, also what the outlook appears to be for some of the guys that are hopefully getting healthy.

“The next 10 days or so are going to be really critical in informing that, understanding where guys like Ranger and Early are in the short term, understanding where Roman Anthony is, and Garrett is, and Trevor, because that’s going to help dictate not just what we do, but where we focus. So, still a lot of information to factor.”