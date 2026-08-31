Red Sox Announce Unusual Ceddanne Rafaela Decision Before Mariners Game

The Boston Red Sox look to regroup following Sunday’s embarrassing 16-1 loss to the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The debacle essentially ended the Red Sox’s hopes of catching New York in the race for the American League’s top wild-card spot.

On Monday, Boston sends rookie left-hander Payton Tolle to the hill against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Before the game, the Red Sox announced an unusual decision involving their 25-year-old All-Star center fielder.

Ceddanne Rafaela slots into the third spot for the Boston Red Sox tonight, his first time there in 2026, and only the third time in his career starting in the No. 3 position, filling a hole left by injured Willson Contreras.

The shakeup arrives as Boston tries to shake off a lost weekend, having dropped three of four to the New York Yankees while scoring just four runs across those losses.

Contreras landed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain after leaving Sunday’s blowout loss early.

Boston recalled utility player Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester and slotted him second against Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby at Fenway Park tonight. Roman Anthony leads off, with Wilyer Abreu, Nick Sogard, Caleb Durbin, Jarren Duran, Trevor Story and catcher Connor Wong rounding out the order behind Rafaela. Payton Tolle, 8-6 with a 3.09 ERA, starts for Boston.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP SP: Payton Tolle (LHP) • 8-6, 3.09 ERA August 31, 2026 • Fenway Park, Boston, MA • 6:45 PM EDT • Mariners at Red Sox # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Roman Anthony DH .239 .336 2 Mickey Gasper 1B .278 .466 3 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .282 .446 4 Wilyer Abreu RF .257 .469 5 Nick Sogard 2B .265 .404 6 Caleb Durbin 3B .252 .389 7 Jarren Duran LF .207 .364 8 Trevor Story SS .214 .315 9 Connor Wong C .246 .372 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG).

Ceddanne Rafaela’s Rough Week

The timing of moving Rafaela to the No. 3 spot seems odd, given the 2025 Gold Glove winner’s recent stretch at the plate. He went 5-for-31 over his last seven games, including a 3-for-17 showing against the Yankees, with zero extra-base hits and six strikeouts in that span.

Rafaela’s season line still stands at .282/.318/.446 slash with 16 home runs, 67 RBI and 17 stolen bases, numbers that earned him his first All-Star selection. But he has spent almost the entire year hitting second.

Interim manager Chad Tracy has never been shy about moving Rafaela around the order based on matchups and who is hitting behind him. When Tracy bumped Rafaela up to the No. 2 hole in May, he pointed to sharper swing decisions.

“A few years back, everything that came out of the hand was something he wanted to go on. … There’s a pretty discernible ability to tell he’s being more particular about what he swings at,” Tracy said, according to The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier.

Tracy has also praised Rafaela’s knack for delivering under pressure.

“You guys have seen it, there is a clutch gene in there with him. He tends to get big hits in big moments,” Tracy said, as quoted by NESN. No specific comment from Tracy on tonight’s move to third had surfaced by the time the lineup card dropped.

What Tonight Means for Boston’s Wild Card Push

Boston sits at 74-63, third in the American League East and 8 1/2 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox hold the second American League wild-card spot, five games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in that race, while the Yankees sit atop the wild-card field at 78-59.

New York took the season series from Boston, a tiebreaker that would send a potential wild-card matchup to the Bronx if the two clubs finish level. That stake made Sunday’s finale, and this weekend broadly, more than just early-September baseball.

Seattle enters at 64-73, five games out of a wild-card spot and having been outscored badly during its own four-game skid. A Red Sox win keeps Boston’s cushion intact and gives Rafaela, in a new lineup slot, a chance to help stop the bleeding before Cleveland, Baltimore or Toronto can close the gap.