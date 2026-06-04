Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Gives Shocking Answer on Brayan Bello Starting

The Boston Red Sox turned back to Brayan Bello as a starter on Thursday, forgoing the opener. Almost right away, it blew up in their faces, with a six-run first inning. Now, the Red Sox are once again facing questions about their former Opening Day Starter.

After the game, interim manager Chad Tracy was asked if it was a mental issue when it comes to working as a starter, as opposed to in a bulk role from the bullpen. His answer was simple but shocking.

“I don’t know,” Tracy said. “I don’t know. It’s hard to say.”

It’s a surprising admission from Tracy. However, he’d repeat himself when asked if Bello could use a stint in the minor leagues to figure it out.

“I don’t know. We’ll talk more about that,” Tracy said.

Bello has become a conundrum for the Red Sox. The hope has long since been that he’ll develop into a frontline starting pitcher, and he’s flashed that at times. However, this season, he’s struggled mightily as a starter. That’s despite thriving in a bulk role where he has an opener.

In games with an opener, Bello has a 0.71 ERA, hasn’t allowed any home runs, and has walked just three batters. When Bello starts, he’s got a 10.35 ERA, given up 10 home runs, and 21 walks. His numbers distilled to just the first inning get even worse, with a 16.88 ERA.

Chad Tracy Emphasized the Boston Red Sox Need Brayan Bello to Start

The decision to start Brayan Bello against the Baltimore Orioles was an important one. It was a chance for Bello to prove himself. It was also a chance for the Red Sox to better establish their rotation, as the openers have largely struggled ahead of Bello.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Chad Tracy emphasized how important it was for the Red Sox to figure out Bello as a starter. He also explained the difficult situation it’s put them in.

“It just feels like for us to be successful, we need Bello to start. I mean, we’ve beat a dead horse with this. Like, we start him, it doesn’t go well. The opener doesn’t do well. Why did you open? At the end of the day, we need this guy to pitch. We had him in an outing against the Guardians where he faced eight lefties. He’s worked very hard in between starts over the last couple weeks to work on arm slot and different things to solve for lefties,” Tracy said prior to Thursday’s game.

“We gotta put him out there. There’s no clear answer for that and he’s gotta go out there and pitch.”

Bello went out there and pitched. He threw 5.0 innings, giving up 8 earned runs and 3 walks. The vast majority of that damage came in the first inning.

Brayan Bello Was Defiant Following the Loss

After the game, Brayan Bello spoke to media members through an interpreter. There, he was emphatic that he has maintained the same mentality regardless of whether he was starting or relieving. However, he’s always been a starter, and that’s what he considers himself.

“First of all, just stop talking about bullpen and starting games. I’ve always been a starter, I’ve been successful as a starter,” Bello said. “I’m just having a bad season, that’s it. It’s not whether I’m a starter or I’m a reliever. I know I can turn it around, I always have, and I think I will.”

Bello would also be asked about a possible stint in the minor leagues. However, he made it clear that he’s not thinking about that.

“I’m not thinking about that,” Bello said. “I’m thinking about making my adjustments in the big leagues. I have a big league contract. That doesn’t mean the bosses … will take that into consideration. But I’m a big leaguer. I’m a big league starting pitcher. And I’ll make my adjustments here.”

As it stands, injuries have been an issue in the rotation for the Red Sox. Garrett Crochet is the most notable among them, and he suffered a recent setback. So, for now, there’s a very real question of who the Red Sox would replace Bello with if he were to head to the minors.