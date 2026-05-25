Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Gives Cryptic Thoughts on Future for SP Brayan Bello

It’s getting close to decision time for the Boston Red Sox. Ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is rapidly approaching his return from injury, and that’s going to leave one pitcher out of the rotation. Based solely on performance in 2026, that should be Brayan Bello.

The Red Sox have turned to using an opener for Bello this season, as his struggles have become overwhelming. That’s helped a bit, but there are still some major concerns.

However, when interim manager Chad Tracy was asked about Bello’s role when Crochet returns, he remained cryptic about the team’s plans for the future.

“It’s a good question. Not something we’ve talked about a lot, but obviously, you can’t ignore Garrett as he keeps getting closer, that he’ll be very much a factor when he gets back,” Tracy said. “So we haven’t gotten too far into it because Garrett’s still got boxes to check. We’ll deal with that when it comes.”

At one point, the Red Sox were pinning their hopes that Bello would be the team’s next ace. He was even the team’s Opening Day starter in 2024 and was given a six-year, $55 million contract extension that runs through 2029 with a club option for 2030. However, he’s struggled with his pitch mix recently, and many fans and analysts have been critical of his attitude on the mound.

This season, Bello has pitched in 10 games, making 7 starts and being a bulk arm after an opener in the 3 games. He’s totaled 49 innings pitched. In that time, he’s totaled 35 strikeouts, 21 walks, and given up an AL-leading 67 hits. His 6.43 ERA and 1.796 are both the worst for his career if the season ended today.

“I think regardless of whether he’s starting or out of the bullpen, the big thing for him is in the zone, attacking the zone,” Tracy said. “There were periods today when he was in the zone, attacking. It was really good. And when he falls behind and nitpicks around the zone, that’s where he gets in trouble. But it doesn’t matter which role — he’s got to be on the attack and live in the zone.”

Insider Urges Boston Red Sox to Use a New Opener for Brayan Bello

In the three games that Brayan Bello has pitched behind an opener, he’s actually had significantly more success than when he’s pitched as a traditional starter. In those three games, he’s totaled 18.1 innings and given up just 2 earned runs. He’s also added 17 strikeouts to 3 walks, a much better ratio than he’s otherwise had this season.

Since the Red Sox first used an opener for Bello, he’s only made one traditional start. Again, he had a disaster on the mound, giving up 7 earned runs while striking out 1 batter and walking another 3 batters.

In that respect, the Red Sox have figured out how to use Bello. For the time being, he needs an opener. There is a problem with that, though. In every single game Bello has used an opener, that opener has given up at least one run.

The Red Sox have been using Jovani Moran as an opener. However, he’s struggled in that role, with a 15.0 ERA in that time. As a reliever, his natural role, he has a 1.82 ERA. So, it’s not a surprise that insider Sean McAdam recently advocated the Red Sox use a new opener for Bello.

“I understand the need to utilize an opener in front of Brayan Bello,” McAdam wrote on Sunday. “What I don’t understand is why it has to be Jovani Moran, who’s clearly not suited for the role. Moran has appeared three times as an opener, and has given up one run once and multiple runs twice.”

The Red Sox haven’t made anything official yet for Bello’s next game. However, it’s clear that something needs to change.

Red Sox Got a Positive Garrett Crochet Injury Update

The Red Sox have been without Garrett Crochet since April 25th. For a month now, he’s been dealing with shoulder inflammation, keeping him away from the team.

Luckily, the Red Sox recently got a positive update on Crochet. Chad Tracy was able to announce on Friday that Crochet is scheduled to face live hitters on Tuesday. It’s his first time doing so since first going on the IL. This comes after he first threw a 20-pitch bullpen in his rehab back on May 13th.

Assuming all goes well against hitters on Tuesday, the assumption is that Crochet will then go to Triple-A Worcester for a rehab assignment. That means that Boston will have some time still before they can expect their ace back on the mound.