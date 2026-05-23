Garrett Crochet Injury Update: Red Sox Ace Takes Major Return Step

The Boston Red Sox received a major boost Saturday when ace left-hander Garrett Crochet took another significant step toward returning, offering fresh optimism ahead of the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Crochet’s status, Boston’s latest announcement signals the strongest indication yet that the Red Sox may soon get one of their most important arms back in the rotation.

Interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed Friday that Crochet is scheduled to face live hitters Tuesday. That would be his first time doing so since being placed on the 15-day IL on April 29 with left shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 26. The live batting practice session announcement was first reported Friday night by The Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey. Crochet also threw a side session earlier this week in preparation.

Crochet’s Return Path: Live BP the Key Next Step

Crochet’s first bullpen session came May 13 at Fenway Park with a 20-pitch outing, his first mound work since the injury. A second, 35-pitch session followed May 16 at Truist Park in Atlanta. A third at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on May 20 came next, after which Crochet told reporters he felt encouraged about his shoulder strength but admitted ongoing frustration with his mechanics during his recovery.

“It has taken a little bit longer than I had originally hoped, but today was a good day,” Crochet said following the May 13 session, as quoted by Boston.com‘s Colin McCarthy.

Tracy’s Friday update also addressed fellow IL occupant Roman Anthony, with neither player carrying a firm return date. Crochet’s trajectory, however, is on track, and Tuesday represents the last significant hurdle before reinstatement enters the conversation in earnest.

If Tuesday passes without a setback, a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester becomes the likeliest next step, per CBS Sports. Crochet has said he prefers to skip minor league work and rejoin the rotation directly, arguing those innings are better spent at the big-league level. Whether the Red Sox front office will agree remains to be seen.

Red Sox Rotation Decision Looms

Crochet was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2025 before Boston acquired him in an offseason trade. His six starts this year produced a 6.30 ERA, and he acknowledged mechanical issues throughout his bullpen sessions, making competitive reps against real hitters a meaningful step before reclaiming a rotation spot.

The rotation that filled the void has held up. Sonny Gray, Payton Tolle, and Connelly Early have absorbed the innings capably, with Tolle posting a 2.05 ERA across five starts since being inserted into the mix. Their production complicates the roster math when Crochet is cleared.

Brayan Bello is the leading candidate for a rotation exit. The right-hander has posted a 7.16 ERA across nine appearances, though his six-year, $55 million extension makes any roster move a loaded organizational conversation rather than a straightforward swap.

Boston is 22-28 and within just two games of an AL wild-card berth. Crochet’s return is the single biggest variable in whether this club can sustain a playoff push into the summer. Tuesday against live hitters is where that answer may start to take shape.