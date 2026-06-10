Red Sox Manager Reveals What’s Really Going Wrong

The Boston Red Sox know their offense has a problem, and interim manager Chad Tracy is no longer sugarcoating it.

After another stretch of frustrating performances at the plate, Tracy acknowledged what the numbers already show: Boston simply has to be better.

The Red Sox entered the week with just four walks over their last five games while posting a 1-4 record during that span. Even more alarming, Boston has drawn only nine walks through its first seven games of June, the fewest in Major League Baseball.

Those numbers help explain why an offense that once looked capable of carrying the club has suddenly become one of its biggest weaknesses.

Speaking on WEEI, Tracy pointed directly to one issue that continues to plague the lineup: hitters chasing pitches outside the strike zone.

“It’s that simple,” Tracy said when discussing the team’s inability to draw walks.

The comments reveal a growing concern inside the organization. While nobody wants hitters stepping into the batter’s box hoping to walk, the Red Sox have drifted too far in the opposite direction.

Chase Rate Becoming Costly

Tracy’s explanation highlights a trend that has become increasingly visible during Boston’s recent struggles.

When hitters expand the strike zone, they not only reduce their chances of reaching base, they also help opposing pitchers avoid difficult counts. Instead of forcing pitchers to work deeper into at-bats, the Red Sox have often been getting themselves out.

That lack of discipline has made it difficult to create sustained rallies.

As Tracy pointed out, the games Boston has played recently have been remarkably close. In those situations, a single inning can determine the outcome. Walks may not generate headlines, but they create opportunities for crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

The manager specifically noted how improved plate discipline can lead to bases-loaded situations and bigger scoring chances.

Unfortunately for Boston, those opportunities have been scarce.

The Bigger Problem Still Remains

However, Tracy also made it clear that drawing more walks is not a magic solution.

The Red Sox have scored just 22 runs in June, the fewest in the American League. Even if they begin creating more traffic on the bases, somebody still has to deliver the hit that changes the game.

That reality may be the most concerning aspect of Boston’s offensive slump.

The club isn’t just struggling to reach base. It is also struggling to capitalize when opportunities arise.

Tracy emphasized that baseball still requires impact contact, whether that comes in the form of a gap double, an extra-base hit, or a clutch swing with runners aboard.

The Red Sox have not produced enough of those moments lately.

As Boston continues searching for answers, Tracy’s comments offered a blunt assessment of where things stand. Better plate discipline would help. More walks would help. But until the lineup starts producing big hits in key situations, the offensive drought is unlikely to end anytime soon.