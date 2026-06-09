Red Sox Get Concerning Roman Anthony Injury Update

Roman Anthony‘s return to the Boston Red Sox looked imminent just a few weeks ago. Now, the organization’s top prospect remains sidelined with no clear timetable, creating growing uncertainty around one of the franchise’s most important young players.

According to MassLive’s Lauren Campbell and Christopher Smith, interim manager Chad Tracy revealed Monday that Anthony has not swung a bat in nearly two weeks following a setback during his recovery from a finger injury.

The update is significant because Anthony appeared to be trending toward a relatively quick return when he first landed on the injured list in early May. Instead, the recovery process has stalled, forcing the Red Sox to take a much more cautious approach.

Setback Continues to Delay Return

Anthony has been on the 10-day injured list since May 7 after suffering what the Red Sox originally described as a right wrist sprain during an at-bat against Detroit on May 4.

However, the injury appears more complicated than initially believed.

In a recent interview with WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Anthony explained that the issue involves a partially torn ligament in the carpometacarpal joint of his right ring finger. While that may sound minor compared to other baseball injuries, it presents a major challenge for a hitter whose game depends on grip strength and bat control.

Anthony reportedly progressed to dry swings without pain before attempting to hit off a tee in late May. That’s when the setback occurred.

The discomfort immediately halted the next phase of his rehab.

Tracy told reporters the injury simply is not ready yet, emphasizing that the organization must continue waiting until Anthony can increase activity without experiencing pain.

That conservative approach makes sense given Anthony’s importance to the franchise.

Why the Red Sox Cannot Rush This Process

The temptation to accelerate Anthony’s return is understandable.

The 22-year-old entered 2026 viewed as one of baseball’s elite prospects and a cornerstone piece of Boston’s future. His advanced plate discipline, power potential and ability to impact games offensively have made him one of the organization’s most valuable assets.

At the same time, hand and finger injuries can linger if players return too quickly.

For hitters, even slight discomfort can alter mechanics, sap power and create compensatory adjustments that lead to additional problems. The fact that Anthony felt pain during a relatively controlled tee session suggests the ligament still requires more healing before baseball activities can ramp up.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the update is the absence of a timetable.

Boston initially hoped Anthony could avoid an injured list stint altogether. Later, there was optimism that the minimum stay would be sufficient. Neither scenario materialized.

Now the focus appears centered entirely on symptom-free progression rather than targeting a specific return date.

For the Red Sox, patience may be frustrating in the short term. For Anthony’s long-term development, however, it remains the smartest path forward.

Until he can swing freely without discomfort, Boston’s prized prospect will remain in recovery mode, leaving fans waiting a little longer for his return to the lineup.