Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Doesn’t Beat Around the Bush About Young Star Roman Anthony

When the Boston Red Sox lost Roman Anthony to an injury in early May, little did anyone know what was about to happen. He would miss the next four months. However, while he was out, the Red Sox went on multiple winning streaks and are now closing in on a postseason berth.

Since coming back, Anthony has been slotted back into the top of the lineup by interim manager Chad Tracy. On Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Anthony showed what he means to the top of the lineup.

Roman Anthony Leads Boston Red Sox To Win Over Tampa Bay Rays

Coming off a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers, Anthony led off the game with a solo home run. In the second inning, he had a two-run single for a 3-1 lead in what turned into a 4-2 Boston victory. The win moved the Red Sox on the cusp of a postseason berth. They can clinch it as early as Saturday night.

After Anthony’s 2-for-5 night with three of Boston’s four RBIs, Tracy didn’t beat around the bush about what his young outfielder means to his club. Despite his struggles, Tracy has not moved Anthony lower in the lineup.

“You see what he can do,” Tracy said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “It’s the game of baseball. There are ebbs and flows . . . When he’s going well, you can see the impact he makes.”

Anthony returned in late August, but his September has been a struggle. He is slashing .214/.335/.374 with four home runs and nine runs driven in this month. For Anthony, it’s all about getting ready for postseason baseball. That’s what Friday night’s game felt like.

“Obviously that’s a great team over there,” Anthony said, per Abraham. “It kind of felt like a playoff game and getting into that mode.”

Roman Anthony Credits Hitting Coach for Turning Things Around

After missing four months, it’s not easy to come back and hit MLB pitching. It doesn’t matter how many rehab assignments someone makes in the minors. Anthony has stayed the course and kept working with hitting coach John Soteropulos.

“He’s amazing. He’s somebody who knows my swing so well. We have been together since I came into this org, really, all throughout the Minor Leagues. Having somebody here, somebody who knows my swing and when to talk, nobody knows me better than John,” said Anthony, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I give so much credit to him in helping me out and getting into the video room and the cage and making sure everything is where we want it to be.”

Over their last 10 games, Boston is 5-5 thanks to wins over the Rangers and Rays. In 10 days, they will begin the American League wild-card series on the road, most likely in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. If Tampa Bay falters over the next week, New York could sneak up and win the division, which would send Boston to Tampa Bay for the wild-card series.

Regardless of who the Red Sox play, Roman Anthony is heating up, and that could be good news for the Red Sox and bad news for the rest of the playoff field.