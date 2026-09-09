Boston Red Sox Provide Concerning Curtis Mead Injury Update During Angels Series

The Boston Red Sox have been without Curtis Mead since the end of July. Interim manager Chad Tracy gave MassLive’s Chris Cotillo an update on Mead ahead of their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old infielder is catching with his broken hand, but has yet to swing the bat.

Mead has been on the injured list since July 28 due to a nondisplaced fracture of his left wrist. He suffered the injury the day before, when he was hit by a pitch against the Athletics. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks, which would have put the early end of his return timeline around now.

The Red Sox are more or less locked into the American League’s No. 5 seed, so it’s a matter of getting healthy in the final two and a half weeks of the season. In addition to Mead, the club is without Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Red Sox Provide Concerning Update on Curtis Mead’s Rehab

As Cotillo notes, the clock is ticking for Curtis Mead to return by the end of the regular season. The fact that he has not progressed to swinging a bat six weeks after his injury is a concern in and of itself.

There is less than three weeks in the regular season for Mead to get back in shape. While the Red Sox are a virtual lock for the postseason, they’d like the 26-year-old infielder in game shape by then.

The Red Sox paid a high price to land Mead from the Washington Nationals ahead of the trade deadline. They sent rookie left-hander Connelly Early to add some thump to their lineup. Early had made the Opening Day roster over Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett, who are both in the Red Sox rotation now.

With Washington, Mead slashed .254/.352/.500 with 17 home runs and a 133 wRC+. The Red Sox believed his 2026 power breakout had staying power, and they were desperate to add an impact right-handed bat.

Boston isn’t necessarily hurting for Mead’s bat. Infielders Andruw Monasterio and Nick Sogard have carried the load of late, stepping up for the club when they’ve needed them most.

He is still controllable through the 2030 season. Boston will have to figure out his defensive home, but that’s a problem for a different day.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox (80-66) will try to pick up a series win over the Angels (55-90). The two clubs have split the first two games.

They’ll send left-hander Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.34 ERA) to the mound, while the Angels will counter with right-hander Ryan Johnson (3-8, 5.17 ERA).

First pitch at Fenway Park will take place at 6:45 p.m. ET.