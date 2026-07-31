Red Sox Connected to Former AL East Rival Ahead of Trade Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching on August 3rd. As time passes, the Boston Red Sox are finding themselves deeper and deeper in trade rumors.

Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow already made one move, trading with the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead. However, he was hit by a pitch and broke his wrist in his first game with the Red Sox.

Even before the Mead injury, the Red Sox were already looking for more help. In particular, catcher and shortstop have been highlighted as major needs. That has led to a long list of shortstops being tied to Boston, including Zach Neto, Otto Lopez, and even Francisco Lindor. Now, ESPN is adding Gleyber Torres to those talks.

Boston Red Sox Connected to Detroit Tigers Infielder Gleyber Torres

Ahead of the Trade Deadline, David Schoenfield of ESPN shared several predictions. That included the Detroit Tigers sending Gleyber Torres to the Boston Red Sox. This comes as it looks like the Tigers are preparing for a fire sale and the Red Sox have those holes to fill in their lineup.

Torres would be a rental, which does have an effect on his trade value. However, for the right price, he’d fill that gap at shortstop.

“Since we have the Tigers trading Skubal, it follows that the next domino would be for them to trade Torres, who is also heading to free agency. The Red Sox thought they added the right-handed bat they needed in Mead, but he subsequently broke his wrist in his first game with the team. The plan was to play him at second base, so Torres fits there. He doesn’t have Mead’s power, but his .385 OBP works just fine at the top of the lineup,” Schoenfield wrote.

“The Red Sox are still reportedly searching for a shortstop, but it would take a blockbuster to acquire Neto and the Houston Astros are apparently intent on keeping Jeremy Pena. Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins is another possibility, as they’re reportedly willing to trade him — although, their sweep of Philadelphia has perhaps flipped the Marlins’ deadline mindset. What about Lindor? He’s signed through 2031, and Boston’s recent history shows it wouldn’t be interested in taking on that contract.”

Red Sox fans will, of course, best remember Torres from his time with the New York Yankees. He played there from 2018 to 2024 and had two All-Star games early in his career with the Yankees. Torres went to Detroit in 2025, making another All-Star game in his first season as a Tiger.

This year, Torres is hitting .270 with a .383 OBP, a .392 slugging percentage, and a .775 OPS. He also has 5 home runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games. The vast majority of those appearances have been at second base, but he does have experience at shortstop. Baseball Savant has him in the 65th percentile in Fielding Run Value, but arm strength is a concern.

Red Sox Trade Acquisition Curtis Mead Got a Positive Update

The Boston Red Sox took an immediate hit with the Curtis Mead injury, fracturing his wrist on a hit by pitch. However, within that, there has been some positive news.

Mead reportedly won’t need surgery. That’s going to mean that Mead should be able to come back at some point during the season.

Chris Cotillo wrote, “Curtis Mead is not expected to have surgery on his broken wrist and an initial timetable given him today was for a *tentative* 6-8 week recovery, a source tells MassLive.”

That puts Mead on schedule to return around September for the Red Sox. Assuming Boston is still in the playoff race, that could still make him a major boost for the team.