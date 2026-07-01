Red Sox Rookie Connelly Early Exits Start vs. Nationals With Injury

Boston Red Sox rookie left-hander Connelly Early exited Tuesday’s start against the Washington Nationals after four innings with an apparent injury.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo first noted that reliever Danny Coulombe began warming unusually early, suggesting something was amiss with Early despite the rookie cruising through four innings. He had held Washington scoreless through the first four innings with six strikeouts.

After Coloumbe entered the game in the fifth, it signaled a potential injury situation with Early. Cotillo later provided an update on what happened to the rookie left-hander.

The Red Sox have not yet disclosed the nature or severity of the injury. Pitchers are often removed immediately when experiencing elbow or shoulder discomfort, but it remains unclear whether the move was precautionary or something more serious.

Interim manager Chad Tracy is expected to provide an update after the game, which should offer more clarity on Early’s status and whether he’ll require additional testing.

What Does Connelly Early’s Injury Mean for the Red Sox?

Connelly Early’s injury comes at a tough time for the Red Sox. Boston has won five straight games coming into this game, getting to within 4.5 games of a Wild Card spot. His exit also stops a streak of 14 straight quality starts by the rotation.

While the rotation has performed well, it’s seen its fair share of injuries. Garrett Crochet has been out since late April with a shoulder and lat injury. They’ve also been without Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, and Patrick Sandoval all year.

Should Early require an injured list stint, that puts a lot of options in play for the Red Sox. Brayan Bello and Sandoval could be at the top of that list.

Bello was optioned to the minors on June 5, but looked good in his recent start. He held Toledo to one run over five innings, striking out six and walking two. He’s made three starts with Worcester following his demotion.

Sandoval is the other option. His most recent rehab start was four innings and 60 pitches with Worcester on June 28. His 30-day rehab clock comes to a close on July 4, giving him perhaps one more game to stretch out.

Early’s rotation spot comes up next on July 4, so the Red Sox could operate with a nine-man bullpen in the interim.