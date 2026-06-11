Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Contradicts Star SP Garrett Crochet on Injury Update

The blows keep coming for the Boston Red Sox, with star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet sharing that his lat strain is “a lot worse” than previously thought. So, his recovery and return are once again going to be delayed.

That is, assuming what Crochet said is accurate. Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said there was no update on Crochet. Christopher Smith, a reporter for MassLive, then reached out to Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow directly. Again, Breslow responded, saying there was no update on Crochet at this point.

“My understanding is that like Chad said, Garrett continues to make good progress with the lat strain,” Breslow said, via text message. He would go on to clarify “correct” that there was no update in terms of the severity of the lat strain.

Crochet has been injured since April 25th, when he made his last appearance. At the time, it was a shoulder issue and it wasn’t supposed to be a long-term injury, but Crochet suffered a setback with the lat strain. However, at the time, it was reported as a “low-grade” strain.

Given all of that, it’s impossible to figure out a timeline for Crochet’s return to the Red Sox. What is clear, though, is that the Red Sox are still not communicating clearly.

The Boston Red Sox Also Contradicted Roman Anthony on His Injury

This is now a trend where the Boston Red Sox and a star player share contradictory injury updates. Roman Anthony has now been out for over a month after injuring his finger while swinging. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said it was a sprain.

Less than a week later, Anthony contradicted him during an appearance on Baseball Isn’t Boring. There, Anthony explained it was actually a tear.

“I don’t know if it’s made clear, but it’s a partially torn ring finger ligament. My ring finger CMC (carpometacarpal), to be exact,” Anthony said.

Less than two weeks later, the Red Sox front office made its contradiction of Garrett Crochet. It’s becoming a trend where the team looks to publicly posture that an injury won’t be overly severe, before it’s revealed publicly to be worse than initially thought. It also comes at a time when Craig Breslow has been under fire for his inability to communicate.

It was recently suggested that Breslow, a former MLB player, needs a translator to communicate his ideas to the coaches and players. In particular, that Breslow is leaning too heavily into analytics.

Meanwhile, Driveline, which Breslow is closely tied to, has been accused of worsening the Roman Anthony injury by a report. Even a former player’s father was critical that Breslow’s analytical approach is actually leading to more injuries for the Red Sox.

Red Sox Fans are Growing Restless With the Poor Communication

It’s been a disaster of a season for the Red Sox. At 12 games under .500, it’s the worst June record for the Red Sox since 1997. They’re also 0-28 when trailing by three or more runs and 0-36 when trailing after eight innings. Fans are growing restless.

So, when the team can’t clearly communicate injuries about its star players, it’s not overly surprising that there is an incredible amount of criticism coming from fans.

“How the hell does a team have different top front office people contradicting their two best players about injuries within a couple weeks,” Red Sox Stats wrote on Twitter/X.

Stats wasn’t alone. Tyler Milliken added, “It starts with a CBO in the last 2 weeks who’s admitted he didn’t properly value the importance of communication. Imagine what else goes on.” Then, JustinMLB wrote, “Do we believe him lmao.”