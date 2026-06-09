Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Shares Insight on Trade Deadline Approach

In a tightly packed American League Wild Card race, teams will need to decide just how aggressive to be before the Trade Deadline. That’s a particularly difficult task this year for the Boston Red Sox and CBO Craig Breslow.

Widely regarded as being on the hot seat, Breslow fired manager Alex Cora after a 10-17 start on the argument that the Red Sox were a playoff team. They haven’t shown it since then and are in last place in the AL East, turning up the heat on Breslow. However, it’s still early and they’re not actually out of the Wild Card race, which may push Breslow toward trying to buy instead of selling at the deadline.

“I think early is probably the right word,” Craig Breslow said on Friday. “(We’re) having a lot of conversations, a lot of discussions, and I think it’s been kind of true industry-wide. But there are a lot of teams that probably feel pretty similar to us, which is to say that they have confidence in their rosters, they know they’re not playing as well as they’re capable of, and really, nobody is kind of putting the postseason out of reach. So there are a bunch of teams that are in it right now and are thinking along the same lines as we are.”

With their loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, the Red Sox fell to 27-37 on the season. That’s 1o games under .500, a mark that normally indicates a team is likely to sell. However, Breslow doesn’t believe this team needs to prove anything to add more help, instead of selling for a rebuild.

“I don’t think it’s a ‘prove’ type thing,” Breslow said. “I have a lot of confidence in the players that we have. I’ve seen the way that they’ve grown together, that they’ve taken to the work. They’re committed to doing everything they can to turn this around in the same way that we are.” Boston Red Sox Ownership Reportedly Helping to Find Trade One report that has been circulating is that the Boston Red Sox are searching for a right-handed power bat. They may even be willing to take on a bad contract to add that bat, as the team’s extensive issues at the plate have been a major failing for Craig Breslow’s roster. Now, insider Buster Olney has added to that search for right-handed power. According to Olney, a member of Red Sox ownership is now heavily involved in that effort. “Today I talked to someone, with another team, that told me that it’s to the degree that the Red Sox ownership has gotten involved. I have not confirmed the name of the owner… but an owner, one of the Red Sox ownership group, is actually calling around and trying to grease the skids to something to add a right-handed bat,” Olney said. The Boston Red Sox are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which is principally owned by John Henry. Tom Werner was also a founder of FSG, and there are several investors that have bought in over the years, including Theo Epstein, who was previously the Red Sox general manager. Epstein, it was recently reported, has been frustrated with Craig Breslow. In particular, what has been seen as an overly analytical approach to the front office that Breslow has taken as CBO.

The Red Sox Reportedly Aren’t Firing Craig Breslow

While the pressure is mounting around the Red Sox to win, Craig Breslow did get a positive update on his personal future. For the time being, the team isn’t considering firing him.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe had the initial report. As it stands now, the team won’t be firing Breslow.

Breslow has been with the Red Sox since 2023. During that time, there have been some positives, like making the playoffs in 2025. However, there has also been a lot of tension from the fanbase, particularly with the botched handling of Rafael Devers, who was traded away to make space at third base for Alex Bregman.

In return, the Red Sox no longer have any of the players they landed for Devers within the organization. That includes Kyle Harrison, who Breslow’s pitching lab couldn’t figure out, only for him to become a Cy Young contender with the Milwaukee Brewers. In return for Harrison, the Red Sox landed Caleb Durbin. Meanwhile, Bregman would walk in free agency. It’s a series of moves that has left a sour taste in Red Sox fans’ mouths.

Despite that, the report seems to indicate Breslow is safe. That likely means the Trade Deadline will be his to operate.