Boston Red Sox Get New Development in Search for Right-Handed Hitter via Trade

There have been several reports surfacing over the past few weeks that the Boston Red Sox are desperately searching for a right-handed hitter via the trade market. An infielder feels the most likely with Marcelo Mayer’s struggles, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Caleb Durbin not being the best options at the plate either.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on the idea of the Red Sox exploring RHH via trade):

“As noted, the Red Sox’ offense has been one of the worst in the sport. They’re last in the American League with 243 runs scored and sit 28th in all of MLB in that regard. Boston’s team-wide .248 batting average actually ranks sixth in baseball, but Sox hitters rank 14th in on-base percentage (.319) and 24th in slugging percentage (.380). Their 46 home runs are the second-fewest in the game, and their 8% walk rate is fifth from the bottom.”

It’s become very clear and apparent what the team needs, and on Monday, a new development in the situation has surfaced.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox 8X MLB All-Star Reliever for Two Prospects

New Red Sox Report Suggests an Owner Has Gotten Involved

A new report, via ESPN’s Buster Olney, suggests that a Boston Red Sox owner has gotten involved in the pursuit of a right-handed hitter:

”Today I talked to someone, with another team, that told me that it’s to the degree that the Red Sox ownership has gotten involved. I have not confirmed the name of the owner… but an owner, one of the Red Sox ownership group, is actually calling around and trying to grease the skids to something to add a right-handed bat.”

It’s clear that the Red Sox are adamant about solving this issue and potentially making a push for the MLB playoffs after a disastrous start to the season. And Craig Breslow may be feeling the pressure.

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Who Could the Red Sox Even Trade For?

The next question becomes who the Red Sox could even trade for to acquire a right-handed infielder who is better than IKF or Caleb Durbin. The options aren’t exactly amazing, but a few options could include Astros‘ 3B Isaac Paredes, or perhaps Alec Bohm may become available.

Again, it may either be too early to tell, or there just aren’t any, but not many reports have surfaced of right-handed hitting infielders being available.

There is, of course, the option of acquiring an outfielder as well, and there are a few options the Red Sox could consider, like Jo Adell, Lane Thomas, or Byron Buxton. Mark Vientos of the Mets could also be a potential option, but unless the Red Sox are willing to part ways with some of their tradeable assets, Boston won’t be bringing anyone in at this point.

More MLB on Heavy: Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Diamondbacks’ $105 Million All-Star Infielder for Marcelo Mayer, Two Prospects