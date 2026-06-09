Boston Red Sox’ PBO Craig Breslow Gets Job Security Update During Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox have endured some turmoil this season, and are still attempting to work their way out of the AL East cellar (last place). Earlier in the season, the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora in a move that sent shockwaves across MLB.

After the Alex Cora firing, and a subsequent rough stretch, many Red Sox fans/analysts/supporters believed that Cora was scapegoated due to president of baseball operations (PBO), Craig Breslow, putting together a poor roster for him to manage. It could be true, but nevertheless, Breslow remains in charge of the Red Sox front office duties. On Monday, the Red Sox began a new series with the Tampa Bay Rays, which has AL East implications. During that series, the Red Sox received a notable Craig Breslow job security update.

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Per Sources, Craig Breslow WON’T Be Fired

According to a recent report by Red Sox beat writer for the Boston Globe, Tim Healey, a source close to the Red Sox has revealed that Craig Breslow WON’T be fired this season.

Craig Breslow has certainly made some questionable decisions since becoming the ultimate decision maker in the Red Sox front office, but Boston and its ownership must feel it’s best to let him try and right his wrongs instead of making a firing. Look no further than the Rafael Devers trade, which happened just about a year ago.

And then fast forward to this offseason, Breslow did not re-sign Alex Bregman, and then opted to replace him with Caleb Durbin and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, which, to the shock of no one, hasn’t panned out.

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Looking at the Red Sox Right Now…

The Red Sox have lost to the Rays in game one of their mid-week series. Boston has dropped to 27-36 and has fallen further in the AL East standings.

Speaking of Craig Breslow, it’s likely a big MLB trade deadline for him, as Red Sox fans will be judging his every move from here on in with a close eye.

The Red Sox are 10.5 games out of first place, and a dreadful 10-21 at Fenway Park this season. It’s becoming more certain by the day that the Red Sox should be sellers this summer, and Breslow will have his opportunity to reshape the roster by making some impactful trades.

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