Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Fiery Thoughts on Roster After Adley Rutschman Trade

New Boston Red Sox Catcher Adley Rutschman Emotional About Trade

For Adley Rutschman, it was an incredibly emotional trade. He had been drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, came up through that system, and was close friends with several players there. It’s no surprise that it hit him hard.

Randy Rutschman, Adley’s father, spoke to The Boston Globe about the news. In particular, how hard it hit his son.

“He had to go and cry,” Randy said.

He would go on to emphasize that the emotion was about the friends he was moving on from. However, he is also excited about the opportunity with the Red Sox.

“I played my entire career there and there’s been a lot of unbelievable memories. Just made a lot of great friends for life,” Adley Rutschman recently said. “It’s tough goodbyes. But we’re on to the next thing. And excited to be here and playing. It’s all part of the game.”

Orioles beat writer Jacob Calvin Meyer reported that he was going to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Colton Cowser, Ryan Mountcastle, and Gunnar Henderson when he got the call about the trade. Instead of seeing the movie, they had an emotional moment together.

Adley Rutschman is Getting Closer to Returning from Injury

One notably strange aspect of the Red Sox trading for Adley Rutschman was that he was on the IL at the time of the move. That’s an injury the Red Sox were aware of, and after looking into it, they decided they were comfortable with.

Rutschman has already gone on his rehab assignment with the Worcester Red Sox. Now, the hope is that he’ll be able to get on the field soon.

The Red Sox begin a road trip on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman is meeting the team there, and while he’s not expected to play on Monday, it’s a good sign he should be getting on the field soon.