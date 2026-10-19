The Boston Red Sox are currently at home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

That said, they still did a good job of getting into the MLB playoffs after an abysmal start to the regular season.

Wife Of Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Monday, Red Sox legend Johnny Damon’s wife (Michelle) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Thailand So Far… ❤️ This trip is a little extra special for our family! For the first time, we’ve brought all the kids to Thailand, a country that’s not only beautiful but also a part of who they are. With Johnny being half Thai, our kids are proudly one-quarter Thai, and it’s been so amazing watching them experience their heritage, culture, and traditions firsthand. Johnny’s mom was born in Thailand, and one of her wishes was always for her grandchildren to visit her homeland. Although she’s no longer with us, I know she would be smiling from above seeing them here, exploring, learning, and making memories in a place that meant so much to her. From the incredible food and beautiful beaches to the amazing people and unforgettable adventures, Thailand has already given us so many special memories! And we’re just getting started! A little piece of their roots, a whole lot of family memories.”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@_karen_burnett_: “I love this❤️”

@terrizedan: “Absolutely beautiful 🤩 She’d be so excited for all of you and is beaming down with pride😍🤍”

@heartpaw25: “WOW, gorgeous picture of gorgeous family, enjoy”

Looking At Damon

Damon played 18 seasons at the MLB level.

He made his only two All-Star Games with the Red Sox (2002 and 2005).

The 52-year-old won two World Series titles (with the Red Sox and New York Yankees).