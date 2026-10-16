Ex-Boston Red Sox Player Headed to World Series With New MLB Team

The Boston Red Sox reached the postseason, but they didn’t remain in the fold for long, as the Tampa Bay Rays eliminated them in the first two games of the Wild Card Series.

However, on Thursday night, they watched one of their former players punch his ticket to the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers while making a massive impact along the way.

That player was infielder David Hamilton, who spent three seasons with the Red Sox before they traded him to the Brewers this past offseason in a multi-player deal.

Hamilton’s Success With Brewers

Milwaukee completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. On Thursday night, Hamilton recorded two hits, a home run and two RBIs in the team’s 6-4 comeback win.

Hamilton brings a speedy, defensive-minded element to the Milwaukee lineup, but he’s not an everyday player. However, he fits seamlessly into what the Brewers are trying to accomplish as a team. In the series, he logged just seven at-bats but managed to record four hits.

When called upon, Hamilton stepped up. That’s been the story for much of the Brewers’ lineup all season, and it’s a major reason they’ve been the best team in the league this year and are on their way to their first World Series in 44 years.

DAVID HAMILTON GETS HIS OCTOBER MOMENT ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/TVtnzlDzzw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 16, 2026

This season with the Brewers, Hamilton posted a .245 batting average in 121 games, tallying 49 runs, 83 hits, four home runs and 26 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Hamilton’s Time With Red Sox

The Brewers actually drafted Hamilton out of Texas in the 2019 MLB Draft. However, he didn’t make his MLB debut until 2023 as a member of the Red Sox.

During his time in Boston, Hamilton appeared in 204 games and recorded 76 runs, 112 hits, 14 home runs and 47 RBIs across 504 at-bats. He also hit .222 and stole 57 bases.