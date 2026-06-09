Former Red Sox Fan Favorite Facing Harsh Reality in Seattle

Rob Refsnyder became one of the most reliable role players during his four-year run with the Boston Red Sox. Just three months after leaving in free agency, however, the veteran outfielder is enduring one of the worst stretches of his major league career.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Seattle Mariners this past offseason after posting an .838 OPS and 1.2 WAR for Boston in 2025. At the time, the move looked like a sensible addition for a Mariners club seeking right-handed offense and a proven platoon bat.

Instead, Refsnyder’s production has completely fallen off a cliff.

Through his first 40 games with Seattle, Refsnyder is slashing just .133/.202/.241 with three home runs, nine RBIs and a staggering 28 strikeouts. His -0.7 WAR has made him one of the least productive position players on the Mariners roster, creating questions about how much longer the organization can justify keeping him in a prominent role.

According to Tyler Maher from NESN, this sudden decline has been particularly surprising given Refsnyder’s reputation as one of baseball’s better hitters against left-handed pitching.

The Skill That Made Him Valuable Has Disappeared

Refsnyder carved out a lengthy major league career by punishing southpaws. During his time with Boston, former manager Alex Cora routinely deployed him in favorable matchups, allowing him to maximize his offensive value while avoiding extended exposure against right-handed pitching.

That formula no longer appears to be working.

According to FanSided’s Zachary Rymer, Refsnyder entered May hitting just 5-for-42 against left-handed pitchers while striking out 13 times in those opportunities. For a player whose primary role revolves around succeeding in those situations, the lack of production has become impossible to ignore.

The numbers become even more alarming when compared to his Red Sox tenure. Refsnyder posted a 123 OPS+ during his four seasons in Boston and became a fan favorite because of his consistency, professionalism and ability to deliver in specialized situations.

Seattle expected that version of Refsnyder.

Instead, they have received a player struggling to make contact regardless of the matchup.

Boston’s Decision Looks Better By The Day

While Refsnyder’s struggles are unfortunate, they have quietly validated Boston’s offseason strategy.

The Red Sox chose not to bring him back despite his popularity in the clubhouse and among fans. Instead, they allocated similar money to other roster pieces, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has provided more overall value while offering defensive versatility.

Age may also be playing a role. Refsnyder entered the season at 35 years old, an age when sudden offensive declines become more common. The transition from hitter-friendly Fenway Park to Seattle’s more pitcher-friendly environment likely has not helped either.

Still, the magnitude of the drop-off remains shocking.

The Mariners signed Refsnyder expecting a dependable platoon contributor. Instead, they are now facing difficult questions about his future on the roster. If the veteran cannot rediscover the swing that made him so effective in Boston, Seattle may soon have to consider whether a roster move is unavoidable.

For now, one of Boston’s most beloved recent role players finds himself fighting to prove he still belongs.