Garrett Crochet Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Ace Return?

The Boston Red Sox fell to 29-41 on the season after a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Boston is now 14.5 games behind the New York Yankees and on pace for its worst season since 1965.

The offense managed eight hits and six walks but went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, stranding 13 baserunners against Toronto’s pitching staff. A late push in the eighth inning fell apart on a strikeout, and the Blue Jays closed it out with a home run the following inning.

Interim manager Chad Tracy had injury updates to share before first pitch, and the most significant one involved a pitcher who has not thrown competitively in nearly two months.

What Tracy Revealed About His Ace

Garrett Crochet has not pitched since April 25 because of a shoulder strain. That recovery recently hit a new complication when he developed a low-grade lat strain, forcing the team to shut down his throwing program just as he appeared to be progressing.

Tracy confirmed Tuesday that Crochet has been cleared for light throwing using weighted plyometric balls.

“They’re gonna reassess him at the end of the week and see where we’re at with that,” Tracy said.

Once an actual throwing program begins, Crochet will need a buildup similar to spring training given the layoff. There is still no firm timetable, and Tracy’s update made clear the team is moving in stages rather than targeting a specific date.

Crochet Addresses His Own Timeline

Crochet gave his own assessment of where things stand, and he wasn’t interested in overselling the recovery.

“I think it would take a huge leap to say I’d be back before then,” Crochet said, referring to next month’s All-Star Game.

The Red Sox ace has not had a baseball in his hand in roughly three weeks. Before the lat strain complicated things, a return before the All-Star break felt realistic to him. That window has effectively closed now.

It’s a difficult update for a player who entered 2026 as one of the most anticipated arms in baseball. Crochet finished as Cy Young runner-up last season. This year for the Red Sox started rough by comparison, and the shoulder issue ended things before he found his footing.

What His Return Would Mean for the Red Sox

The Red Sox built their rotation around Crochet, a group of veteran additions and young arms heading into the season. That plan has not held up. Brayan Bello was sent to the minors after a significant regression, while Connelly Early and Payton Tolle have become the rotation’s most consistent presences instead.

A healthy Crochet would change the equation for a Boston staff still searching for consistency in the second half. Whether he factors into that before the season slips further away remains the open question.

Final Word for the Red Sox

For the Red Sox and Crochet, the lat strain pushed back a recovery that already lacked a firm date. The All-Star break now looks like a long shot instead of a target.

At 29-41 and fading further behind the Yankees, Boston needs more than a healthy rotation to salvage this season.

His return still matters. Whenever it comes.