Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Provides Key Insight Following Injury News

The Boston Red Sox received a new injury update on their top relief man, Garrett Whitlock, while in the middle of a five-game losing skid.

Whitlock, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday while experiencing right elbow inflammation, reported MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Boston’s top relief man was unavailable to pitch in the team’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Whitlock was dealing with discomfort. The setback led to his injury designation. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Greg Weissert from Triple-A Worcester.

“I think it’s just the safe move and smart move,” Whitlock said after being placed on the IL. “They were telling me, ‘We just need to go and put you on the IL, take care of you and get you back as soon as we can.”

“I don’t think we’re worried about it needing surgery or anything like that,” Whitlock added. “It’s not something where I’ve felt anything like I did the previous times I needed surgery. It’s nothing that concerning.”

Garrett Whitlock Knew About Injury ‘For Weeks’

Garrett Whitlock had noticed the soreness in his throwing elbow for weeks before the Red Sox placed him on the 15-day injured list, said Chris Cotillo. The injury was “gradually” getting more sore, leading to the injury designation.

Whitlock is on pace for another impressive season in 2026. Through 45 appearances this season, he has a 6-1 record, 2.05 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, two saves, and 21 holds for the Red Sox.

July has been Whitlock’s most impressive stretch of the season. Through 13 appearances, he allowed just one run and six hits while striking out 10. This could be the stretch that led to his injury. Whitlock pitched in 17 games through a 32-game span from July 3 to Aug. 9.

An official timeline for Garrett Whitlock’s recovery has not been determined.

Boston is getting another reliable bullpen pitcher in the call-up of Greg Weissert. The 31-year-old has appeared in 48 games for the Red Sox this season, carrying a 3-2 record, 3.97 ERA, and 1.24 WHIP with one save and six holds across 45.1 innings pitched.

Roman Anthony Nearing Rehab Assignment

It has been a long road to recovery for Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony. The 22-year-old has been absent from the lineup since May while dealing with a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger.

Anthony is getting closer to a return and is “nearing a rehab assignment,” wrote Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

Before suffering the setback, Roman Anthony appeared in 30 games for the Red Sox this season. He has a .229/.354/.321 batting line with one home run and five RBI.

After the Red Sox completely flipped their season with a league-best 15-game winning streak in July, getting Roman Anthony back for a postseason push would be a positive.