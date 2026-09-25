Boston Red Sox Announce Mickey Gasper Update After Early Exit From Cubs Game

Boston Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper exited Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park with an apparent injury after striking out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After striking out swinging on a pitch in the dirt, Gasper walked off the field while flexing his right arm.

Boston Red Sox Catcher Mickey Gasper Leaves Chicago Cubs Game With Injury: Latest Update

Connor Wong replaced Gasper at catcher in the sixth inning. After Gasper’s strikeout, the Red Sox tied the game on a two-run single from Adley Rutschman.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Update: Gasper left the game with right biceps discomfort, the Red Sox revealed to reporters.

From the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey on X: Mickey Gasper left the game with right biceps discomfort, the Red Sox said.

Looking at Boston Red Sox Catcher Mickey Gasper

Gasper is a 30-year-old journeyman who has been a nice surprise for Boston this year.

Amid multiple stints in the minors, Gasper has slashed .251/.357/.466 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 225 plate appearances across 67 games with Boston this year.

The New York Yankees selected Gasper in the 27th round (No. 817 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of college.

The 27th round no longer exists in the MLB Draft.

Gasper never reached the majors with New York. The Red Sox drafted the catcher in the minor-league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

Gapser made his MLB debut with the Red Sox, his childhood team, in 2024. He went hitless in 18 at-bats with Boston in his first MLB season.

The Minnesota Twins acquired Gasper from the Red Sox in the 2024-25 offseason. He hit just .158/.257/.232 with two home runs and 11 RBI over 45 games with Minnesota.

The Twins designated Gasper over the winter. The Washington Nationals claimed him off waivers, only to DFA him nine days later, allowing the Red Sox to require the backstop via a waiver claim.