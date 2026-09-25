Boston Red Sox Announce Mickey Gasper Update After Early Exit From Cubs Game

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 25: Mickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox walks during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Gasper is a 30-year-old journeyman who has been a nice surprise for Boston this year.
Amid multiple stints in the minors, Gasper has slashed .251/.357/.466 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 225 plate appearances across 67 games with Boston this year.
The New York Yankees selected Gasper in the 27th round (No. 817 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of college.
The 27th round no longer exists in the MLB Draft.
Gasper never reached the majors with New York. The Red Sox drafted the catcher in the minor-league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.
Gapser made his MLB debut with the Red Sox, his childhood team, in 2024. He went hitless in 18 at-bats with Boston in his first MLB season.
The Minnesota Twins acquired Gasper from the Red Sox in the 2024-25 offseason. He hit just .158/.257/.232 with two home runs and 11 RBI over 45 games with Minnesota.
The Twins designated Gasper over the winter. The Washington Nationals claimed him off waivers, only to DFA him nine days later, allowing the Red Sox to require the backstop via a waiver claim.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced an update on catcher Mickey Gasper, who exited Friday afternoon's game against the Cubs with an injury.
Boston Red Sox Announce Mickey Gasper Update After Early Exit From Cubs Game