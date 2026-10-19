Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Blue Jays 32-HR Star to Bolster Offense

The Boston Red Sox should be an aggressive team during this offseason.

While the Red Sox made the playoffs again in 2026, their season ended in a horrible fashion. This is because they were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card series. With this, Boston is simply not good enough and should be looking to bolster their roster this offseason.

One clear need that the Red Sox have is another star hitter. It would be clutch for them to bring in another high-impact player for the front half of their batting order. Because of this, they are being urged to bring in a veteran star from the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.

Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Blue Jays Star

In a recent article for SI.com, Patrick McAvoy urged the Red Sox to sign Blue Jays star George Springer in free agency this offseason.

“At the end of the day, the Red Sox have a need for power and Springer is someone who could help. Arguably, adding someone like Springer would be a better value than going after the very top of the market. Springer can still play and would give Boston exactly what it needs in the short term,” McAvoy wrote.

With the Red Sox needing another impactful hitter, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a fit for Springer. The 35-year-old would have the potential to provide Boston’s offense with a boost, which is a real need for them. Because of this, it would be understandable if the Red Sox are among the teams interested in the three-time Silver Slugger this offseason.

In 126 games this season for Toronto, Springer posted 15 home runs, 54 RBI, and a .249 batting average. This was after he had 32 home runs, 84 RBI, and a .309 batting average in 140 games for the Blue Jays in 2025. He has also hit at least 20 home runs in nine MLB seasons. Thus, he has certainly shown that he can provide pop.

Should the Red Sox Make This Move?

When looking at Springer’s impressive resume, he is a player worth considering for the Red Sox. He would have the potential to be a nice addition to the middle of their lineup. This is especially so if he regained his 2025 form after signing in Boston.

However, it would also be understandable if the Red Sox looked to add a younger star over Springer. The Blue Jays veteran took a step back this season, so that could make Boston hesitant to bring him in. Yet, on a short-term deal at a reasonable salary, Springer could be worth adding for Boston. This is especially so if they miss out on other big stars in free agency.