Red Sox’ Caleb Durbin Sends Strong Message After Historic Win Streak

The Boston Red Sox were left for dead in June. On Wednesday, they matched a franchise record that had stood for 80 years.

Boston’s win streak reached 15 games with a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park, tying the mark set in 1946 when Ted Williams returned from three years of military service. It’s the longest streak in the majors since the Cardinals won 17 straight in 2021, still well short of the all-time record of 26 set by the 1916 Giants.

The nightcap brought the streak to an end with a 5-1 loss, but nothing about that result diminished what Boston had just accomplished.

From Afterthought to Contender

Boston sat at 32-46 on June 24, a record that had most of the sport writing off the season entirely. Since then, the Sox have won 20 of 22 games, transforming from a team out of playoff position into a legitimate contender in a matter of weeks.

Third baseman Caleb Durbin, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs in the first game, described the mounting pressure as the streak grew.

“Once you get within three or four of the record, they start to feel like playoff games,” Durbin said.

Bennett Delivers Another Strong Start

Lefthander Jake Bennett continued his breakout season, allowing three runs over five innings to improve to 6-3 with a 2.58 ERA. The 25-year-old has become one of the more reliable arms in Boston’s rotation during the surge, despite being far from a household name entering the season.

Interim manager Chad Tracy praised the rookie’s demeanor on the mound, describing him as unusually composed for his experience level. Tracy has managed the roster through a difficult stretch himself, taking over in late April after Alex Cora’s abrupt dismissal and steering the team through the loss of ace Garrett Crochet to a shoulder injury and an extended absence from outfielder Roman Anthony due to a wrist injury.

Tracy pointed to across-the-board improvement as the reason for the turnaround rather than any single change.

“There’s just a vast difference in the quality of the at-bat throughout the lineup,” Tracy said.

Duran and the Offense Set the Tone

Boston’s offense came out swinging in Wednesday’s opener. Four of the first five batters singled against Orioles starter Dean Kremer to build an early 2-0 lead. Jarren Duran, who has struggled for much of the season after an All-Star campaign last year, delivered a two-run triple to extend the advantage. He added a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

That early cushion held up behind Bennett and three relievers. Aroldis Chapman closed out the win. A half-full Fenway Park, filled with fans attending a rescheduled game from Tuesday’s rainout, sounded considerably fuller by the final out.

What the Streak Means for the Red Sox Going Forward

The second game served as a reminder that the run, however historic, doesn’t guarantee anything moving forward. Boston fell behind 4-0 in the first inning of the nightcap in front of a sellout crowd of 38,005 and never recovered.

Tracy was clear about where the focus shifts next.

“We put ourselves in a playoff race now,” Tracy said.

Catcher Willson Contreras echoed that sentiment, framing the streak as something to build from rather than a peak to look back on fondly.

“We made history,” Contreras said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Fifteen games. A tied franchise record. A team that looked finished in June forcing its way into a genuine playoff conversation by late July.

Boston’s streak ended Wednesday night, but the version of this team that produced it isn’t going anywhere. The record chase is over. The real chase is just getting started.

History.