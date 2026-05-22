Red Sox Infielders Get Candid About Latest Staff Changes

The Boston Red Sox have faced significant changes to their staff in recent weeks. Five coaches — Pete Fatse, Kyle Hudson, Ramón Vázquez, Dillon Lawson and Joe Cronin — were all cut loose, as was skipper Alex Cora.

Interim manager Chad Tracy has since stepped up, along with other members, who are looking to help the ballclub gain traction, particularly on offense.

Some time has passed since the chaos initially erupted within the franchise, and Red Sox players have been weighing in on the matters. As expected, upending the staff caused ripples, especially with Cora’s departure, but the ballclub has been navigating this transition fairly well.

Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin Comment on Red Sox’ Transition

Amid the seemingly endless amount of shuffling, players have been left with no choice but to adapt.

Fortunately, all things considered, the transition period appears to be rather smooth. Of course, with different coaches, there are bound to be adjustments in approach. But at first glance, the changes are far from drastic.

Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, shortstop Trevor Story previously shared his thoughts on Boston’s new face, stating, “There [are] some differences, for sure. Both have been good, and I think there [are] different ways to do good. The way that this one has done is more about simplifying — I shouldn’t say simplifying —but more about numbers-driven. I think that’s a fair way to put it.”

As further reported by Cotillo, infielder Caleb Durbin also commented, stating, “They’re different people, right? The people are different. They’re going to have their own little twist on the way they want to do things. Having relationships is a big part of this game, too. You try to build those relationships with your coaches as quickly as you can.”

Players have been given little, if any, time to foster these relationships with their new coaches. The way this transition has played out is the best-case scenario.

Emphasis Is on Offense

At the time of this writing, Boston is sitting quite low on the totem pole, as the ballclub is ranked 29th in homers (36). The only franchise ranked below them is the Milwaukee Brewers (33).

The Red Sox just wrapped up a three-game sweep over the Kansas City Royals, slowly boosting their offensive production.

Boston is riding a 22-27 overall record in the NL East, placing them miles away from the top for now.

As with several other clubs in the big leagues, the IL has forced some of its best players out of the lineup, including Story. On the sidelines with a sports hernia, Story’s absence has been loud, but again, Boston has shown resiliency as it navigates this uncertain period.

Injuries and staff changes aside, the Red Sox have undeniable skill on board, and with Tracy emphasising the importance of being precise and simplifying, fans should expect to see a turnaround for the franchise.

“… I know our focus, at least right now, is to be very to the point, direct and as precise and simple as we can, to keep the main thing the main thing,” said Tracy, per Cotillo.

The season got off to a grim start, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.

The Red Sox will soon be welcoming the Minnesota Twins to Fenway Park, where the clubs will play a three-game series. Boston is starting to gain traction, but losing any momentum at this point would knock them down once again.