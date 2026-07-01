Boston Red Sox Injured Player Owed $146 Million

When the Boston Red Sox entered the 2026 season, they were hoping to get a LOT more out of starter Garrett Crochet, who inked a six-year, $170 million contract before the 2025 season. Crochet finished top-3 in AL Cy Young voting in 2025, but has only made six starts this season, and wasn’t exactly effective in them.

He’s missed over two months with a shoulder issue, and if the Red Sox are to get back into the thick of things in the American League, they will need Crochet to come back ASAP.

And for what it’s worth, the Red Sox still owe Crochet a ton of money on his lucrative contract.

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Garrett Crochet Still Owed $140 Million+

Here is what Spotrac wrote about Garrett Crochet’s contract:

“Garrett Crochet signed a 6 year, $170,000,000 contract with the Boston Red Sox, including $4,000,000 signing bonus, $170,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $28,333,333. In 2026, Crochet will earn a base salary of $24,000,000 and a signing bonus of $4,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $24,800,000.”

If you tally up the remaining money on his contract, it equals around $146 million. Now, I’m not dissing the Red Sox for inking Crochet to such a lucrative extension, because he is one of the best starters when healthy, but simply noting that the Red Sox are paying him a lot of money.

Crochet is currently on the 60-day IL, and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote (a few days ago):

“Speaking at his locker at Fenway Park on Friday, Crochet said he’s not concerned that there’s anything more serious than anticipated going on with his shoulder after a recent strength test showed that his strength had not improved enough for him to restart a throwing program. Instead, Crochet said, it’s a matter of following protocols and making sure he’s good to go after a mild lat strain interrupted his progress as he ramped up late last month.”

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Garrett Crochet’s MLB Career

Garrett Crochet is a 2X MLB All-Star who has pitched in parts of six MLB seasons.

In 2025 with the Red Sox, Crochet posted an ERA of 2.59 over 205.21 innings and 255 strikeouts.

In 2026 (six starts), Crochet has an ERA of 6.30 across 30 innings.

For his MLB career, his ERA sits at 3.17 across 454+ innings and 70 total starts.

The Red Sox certainly hope that Garrett Crochet can return soon, although that doesn’t seem likely, and having a lost year in that massive contract is now what the Red Sox had imagined when signing the dominant southpaw.

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