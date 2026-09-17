Red Sox Injury Update: SP Garrett Crochet Gets Positive Timeline for Return

The regular season is rapidly coming to an end, and the Boston Red Sox still don’t have ace pitcher Garrett Crochet back. That could be changing soon, though.

It had previously been reported that Crochet was set to return for the first round of the playoffs. Now, Chris Cotillo of MassLive noted in a report that the Red Sox may be pushing to have Crochet pitch in the regular season. This would act as a kind of rehab outing.

“The comebacks of potential October contributors like Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, Johan Oviedo and others might also be aided by the fact the Red Sox might have a week (or more) to set up for the postseason,” Cotillo wrote. “It’s not out of the question that the club has someone like Crochet pitch in one of the final regular season games of the year in what’s effectively a rehab outing at the major league level in a game that matters little in the standings.”

After finishing second in AL Cy Young voting in 2025, 2026 has been a major disappointment for Crochet. He has a 6.30 ERA and hasn’t pitched since April 29th, when he originally hit the IL with left shoulder inflammation. He would later also be diagnosed with a lat strain.

When Crochet does return, it won’t be in the rotation. He doesn’t have time to build up to that. Instead, the Red Sox are going to be using him out of the bullpen. he

Boston Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Doesn’t Have Time for a Rehab

The reality for Garrett Crochet is that time is running out for a rehab assignment, and he likely won’t have time to make one. That’s why the Red Sox would likely want to bring him back before a playoff series.

Regardless of if that chance to come back before the postseason happens, however, Crochet is confident in himself.

“Someone brought it up the other day. They were like, isn’t that crazy? I’m like, not really,” Crochet said on Monday. “I mean, not [to be all] me, me, me, me, but I’ve done crazy things before. I’m not Joe Schmoe. I’ve done impressive things. I think that that would be a big ask for some people, but I don’t think it’s a crazy ask for me.”

This isn’t entirely new territory for Crochet. In 2020, the Chicago White Sox added him to their postseason roster when he had limited time in live action due to the pandemic and coming out of college. He pitched well in that brief opportunity, throwing 0.2 innings with 2 strikeouts.

The Red Sox Postseason Rotation is Up for Debate

Heading into the postseason, pitching is a strength for the Red Sox. Even with injuries, that much has become obvious. Still, questions remain about the actual rotation in the postseason.

Sonny Gray and Payton Tolle will make starts in a three-game series. That’s not up for debate. There is debate about which of the two gets Game One. Then, Game Three is going to be between Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. The lean there is certainly for the well-paid Suarez, who is a veteran with postseason success. However, stranger things have happened.

Starters who could be coming back from injury, including Houck and Crochet, are going to be seen as relievers. That’s presumably how the Red Sox will also continue to use Brayan Bello and Patrick Sandoval.