Insider Names Potential Fits for Boston Red Sox Trades

The Boston Red Sox dropped their latest matchup against the Texas Rangers 6-4.

Fortunately, they won the first two games of the set.

The Red Sox pulled off the series victory, but they’re still too far down in the standings.

A change is needed, and selling at the MLB trade deadline might be the only realistic solution.

Insider Believes the Red Sox Could End Up Headlining at the Deadline

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, if Boston ends up being a seller, they would likely end up as headliners once the trade deadline rolls around.

Despite how brutal their season has been thus far, they do have a few trade chips who come with great value.

Bowden highlighted starter Sonny Gray, reliever Ardolis Chapman and lefty bat Jarren Duran.

This is a trio of players who could seamlessly fit into a variety of ballclubs.

If Bowden’s ideas come to fruition, 36-year-old Gray and 38-year-old Chapman would land with the Chicago White Sox.

As for Duran, he would be fit for the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, an NL executive stated, “Boston should consider selling if they find themselves in a similar position come the end of July.”

“I think a lot of these players have a chance to be difference makers, but here would be my questions if acquiring any of them,” the executive continued, further reported by Feinsand. “You have to treat Sonny and Aroldis as one-year deals, and that’s a big buyout. Would you pay Sonny $20 million for the rest of this year? Aroldis will almost certainly opt out. The Cardinals had a hard time moving Contreras last year; how many teams want that personality on their team at the Deadline? Duran would be a sell-low [option] at this point; he has struggled to hit even though he has had some power.”

Red Sox Might Lose Key Players

Although Willson Contreras is the primary leader among the group when it comes to offense, Duran comes in at second.

This season, he is slashing .211/.268/.387 with a .655 OPS and 11 home runs through 64 games.

Compared to 2025, this is a noticeable drop in OPS.

Last year, he slashed .256/.332/.442 with a .774 OPS and 16 homers through 157 games.

Boston needs offensive power, so trading away quality hitters would come with risk.

As for Gray, he has recorded the fourth most strikeouts among the Red Sox (51).

If Gray and Chapman were to ship out to Chicago, the White Sox would likely gain even more traction than they already have.

Contreras has also found his name caught up in a surplus of trade rumors, though nothing of official subtance.

While the trade deadline creeps up, the Red Sox are left to navigate the matchups on their schedule.

Up next, Boston will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Once again, this will be a homestand series at Fenway Park, giving the ballclub a bit of an edge over the Blue Jays.

The clock is ticking for Boston — improvements must be made.