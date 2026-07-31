Boston Red Sox Struggling Outfielder Drops Frustrating Quotes After Win Over Athletics

This past offseason, one name that kept popping up in trade rumors for the Boston Red Sox was outfielder Jarren Duran. However, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow ended up holding onto him and began the season with a surplus of outfielders.

Things have not gone as planned for Duran this season, and as the calendar turns to August and the trade deadline is just days away on Aug. 3, frustration reached a boiling point on Thursday night against the Athletics.

In the top of the sixth inning of a tied game, with runners on first and third, Duran lofted a shallow fly ball to left field that wasn’t deep enough to score Willson Contreras. He was held at third base by interim coach Chad Epperson. It was the right move as Contreras likely would have been thrown out easily at the plate.

Duran ended up waving his arms and looking frustrated heading back to the dugout that Contreras didn’t tag and try to score. After the 5-4 Boston victory, Duran let his frustration out again when speaking with the media.

Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Drops Frustrating Quote After Win Over Athletics

It has been a frustrating season for Duran. He would be the first to admit it. However, he didn’t mince words after Boston took three out of four in West Sacramento against the Athletics.

“Yeah. I [expletive] suck,” said Duran, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Of course I’m [expletive] pissed at myself. I can’t even do an [expletive] job for this team.”

He was clearly referring to not being able to drive in Contreras. That is just the beginning of the frustration for Duran. This season, he is slashing .195/.252/.337 with 13 home runs and 54 runs driven in. Furthermore, those numbers are way down from his All-Star season of 2024. Duran slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 75 RBIs and an 8.7 WAR.

Duran’s 2025 season wasn’t bad either, which is why his trade value was high over the winter. He slashed .256/.332/.442 with 16 home runs and 84 RBIs. Duran’s WAR was 4.6 last year and is just 0.3 this season.

“I don’t know what to do at this point, honestly. Just kind of ashamed,” said Duran, per Browne. “But it is what it is.”

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Again, Duran’s trade value right now isn’t what it was six months ago. However, interim manager Chad Tracy is sticking by his outfielder after his outburst.

“Just cursing himself for not getting the run in. Just mad at himself. So that was all it was,” said Tracy, per Browne. “I didn’t really venture over there when he was upset to ask. But he was at the bat rack, just upset with himself for not getting the run in.”

Duran was back in the lineup for Tracy on Thursday night. It’ll be interesting to see where things go this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the final series for Boston before the trade deadline. Does Breslow stick with Duran for the rest of the season, or does he move him? He could be a change-of-scenery trade candidate, but expect the unexpected with Breslow at the trade deadline.