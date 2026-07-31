MLB World Reacts to Jarren Duran’s Viral Moment in Red Sox-Athletics Game

The Boston Red Sox concluded their four-game series with the Athletics on Thursday evening with a 5-4 win. Boston took three of four from the A’s, and will now head to Los Angeles for a 3-game weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (in LA) in what is sure to be an exciting series.

However, in the series finale against the Athletics, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran couldn’t keep his name out of MLB storylines after his in-game antics.

I’ll let the series of posts describe the viral moment regarding Jarren Duran in the Red Sox-Athletics game on Thursday.

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Jarren Duran Seemingly Upset at Willson Contreras for Not Tagging Up

You be the judge if Jarren Duran is in the wrong during this moment in the Red Sox game.

@BaseballWRLD_ wrote : “Jarren Duran is so annoyed that his batting average starts with a 1 that he’s yelling at the best hitter on the team to tag on a fly out that he would’ve been out by 76 feet on.”

Jarren Duran is seemingly upset at Willson Contreras for not tagging up on a fly ball to shallow left field in the top of the sixth inning, while the Red Sox-Athletics game was tied 3-3. Well, the really interesting part about this moment is how it will go over with Willson Contreras, who also plays with his emotions on his sleeve but is notably a slow runner as well.

@tylermilliken_ then wrote (about Chad Tracy’s postgame comments): Chad Tracy says Jarren Duran was just mad at himself during that moment on the field. Don’t know how many people are going to believe that.”

I am no lip reader, but it appears like Jarren Duran mouths ‘run’ to Contreras after the out is recorded.

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Jarren Duran’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Red Sox fans, reserve your judgments for the comments below, but it seriously might be time for Craig Breslow to move on from Jarren Duran.

He’s featured in too many of these on-field dramatics that don’t shed a good light on him as a player in the organization. The MLB trade deadline is just three days away, and there might be some more rumors circulating after this incident.

The issue is, the Red Sox may have flailed on trading Duran when his value was really high.

Across 100 games played this season, Jarren Duran’s bWAR is 0.4, and he’s batting .195 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, and 124 strikeouts in 385 at-bats. That strikeout rate is extremely high, and Duran’s OPS+ is just 68.

Aside from the fact that he shows a lot of hustle on the field, there’s no reason the Red Sox shouldn’t try trading him, but it will be increasingly difficult with headlines like this popping up.

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